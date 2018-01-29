Cute reunion of former Big Brother Naija housemates

news

It's no longer news that the reality show, Big Brother Naija is back with new housemates but we can't help but blush over the oldies.

These guys where the housemates from the second season and they where one special bunch because with them was creativity and all-around suspense. Today on our photo of the day, we bring to you a cute photo of some of the ex-housemates.

From Kamen to Bisola, then we have the muscular Bassey and the very sexy TBoss. Not left out in this cute photo is the very tall Thin Tall Tony with our very special Gifty and the man with the cute voice Soma.

These guys all looked great in their outfit and from this photo you can tell these guys have been busy and doing well for themselves since they left the house. A photo that has so much glamour and talent, it definitely deserves to be our photo of the day.