Couples that slay together! The Wellingtons vs The Obi-Uchedus

Photo Of The Day Couples that slay together! The Wellingtons vs The Obi-Uchedus

We love the squad goals Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia got going on with Banky W and his delectable wife, Adesua Etomi.

Power couple, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wife, Cynthia and Banky W with wife, Adesua Etomi

Power couple, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wife, Cynthia and Banky W with wife, Adesua Etomi

(Instagram/EbukaObiUchendu)
These guys have a way of breaking the Internet with slaying photos as seen in this newly shared photo.

On our photo of the day, we say "Couples that come out to slay together, will break the Internet together," as seen with Banky W and wife, Adesua Etomi with their probably best friends, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife, Cynthia Obianodo.

These couples came out to have fun at a recent event held in Lagos and took the opportunity to slay for the camera and they did total justice to it. They not only look cute in this photo but showed us why we think they are power couples.

For Ebuka who has been having a very great year, he recently hosted the third edition of the BBNaija where he showed his ever media prowess not to forget how he showed up every weekend looking dripping hot in different attires.

We aren't so sure people have gotten over the wedding between Banky W and Adesua Etomi that broke the Internet in 2017. Since then we've watched their young love story grow and admire every bit of it.

