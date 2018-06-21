news

Ugh! Cossy Orjiakor is presently nursing the wounds she allegedly incurred from her neighbour after interfering in his marital dispute.

The voluptuous actress revealed her shocking experience via her Instagram page on Thursday, June 21, 2018, where she shared the story of how she had gone to stop her neighbour from beating his wife and child who then faced her and gave her a taste of his anger.

"This is Mr. Matin Obinka Maruche, he deals on Italian men wares and also own the plaza where a bank and also @kaffydance studio somewhere in badore, Ajah. Martin is an uneducated big boy from Agulu Uzoigbo in Anambra state. He may be an ideal husband material hahahhaha, tall dark and handsome he also owns assorted property in Lagos. and unfortunately is also my neighbor.

"He is so fond of beating up his wife at any time it pleases him. I also heard crazy stories from his various house girls that u won't believe, you will just wonder why!!?... His wife is a drop dead gorgeous lady. Her hips will make most woman go green with envy. I remember the night he pushed her down the stairs. Well... Tonight another episode..he was beating her on the streets. The child was begging him to stop and he hit the little girl with his belt...I stupidly went to intervene and he used belt to wipe me so hard..see the picture broken finger, torn leg, elbow, boobs sef not spared," she wrote.

She went to reveal that after witnessing an incident of this magnitude, she would rather be single for life than get destroyed by a man.

"This guy wicked ooo...hmmm my dear I no no who send me, I for jejele stay put in my house. Anyway, for The wounds, he gave me I present to you Mr. Martin Obinka Maruche, a Child and wife beater... Am wondering if I should go to police or just take care of my wound. Up till now, I can still hear the wife scream for help. Guess by tomorrow she will use foundation and eyeglass to cover the wounds he is inflicting on her right now. Sometimes it's better to be single or be a baby mama than end up with men that can destroy you. Mr Matin Maruche phone number +2348034017578 #notime #fordrama #foreversingle. #babymama mode activated," she concluded.

ALSO READ: Cossy Orjiakor gives father a befitting burial

This is not the first time a female celebrity will be getting herself beaten or bullied by a man as we can all remember when Uche Ogbodo got assaulted by a man a few months ago.

Uche Ogobodo speaks of how she was called a 'harlot' and physically assaulted

Back in January 2018, Uche Ogbodo gave a detailed account of how she was physically assaulted by a man in Lagos .

The beautiful actress and mother revealed this on her Instagram page on Sunday, January 28, 2018. According to her, she was heading back home to the Lekki axis of Lagos when a car rammed into her at the toll gate. When she got down to confront the driver, he pointed accusing fingers to her and also called a "Harlot."