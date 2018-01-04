Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ciara :  Singer poses almost naked in sexy bedroom photos

Ciara Singer poses almost naked in sexy bedroom photos

Ciara shows of her goodies in a sexy set of pictures taken in her bedroom.

  • Published:
Ciara goes braless play

Ciara goes braless

(Instagram/Ciara)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ciara could pass for a model as the singer has released some seductive braless photos.

The award-winning singer and mother of two took to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 4th, 2017 where she released some really seductive but cute photos.

Ciara who was once in a relationship with rapper, Future, after the relationship failed moved on. She later got engaged and married Russell Wilson in a very beautiful wedding.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The couple welcomed their first child in April 2017. Ciara shared the happy news via her Instagram page, revealing that she was delivered of her baby girl on Friday, April 28, 2017.

ALSO READ: Rita Ora shares nude photos online

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on, July 6, 2017, and the singer and mother of two were both really excited about it.

@DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

She made sure she showed it proudly by getting an aeroplane fly the banner as she, her husband and her son, Future look on from their balcony. The banner read: "happy one year, baby. Yaay! I love you" with Ciara adding a further caption to the Instagram post.

Ciara talks Russell Wilson, her past relationships & plans for her son’s birthday party
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Mercy Aigbe Actress is in the news on her birthday but for all the wrong...bullet
2 Fathia Balogun Ex-husband Saheed Balogun sprays money on actress at...bullet
3 Wizkid Singer seen kissing mysterious lady in night club (Video)bullet

Related Articles

Serena Williams Ciara, others attend tennis star's 50s-themed baby shower
Ciara Singer celebrates first wedding anniversary in style
Sports Russell Wilson's divisiveness within the Seahawks reportedly has gotten to a point where some players want him 'exposed'
Ciara, Russell Wilson Couple welcome first child together
Tech Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, and Ciara were warned by the FTC about their sponsored Instagram posts
Serena Williams Tennis star is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Ciara Photos from singer's baby shower
Ciara, Russell Wilson Singer, husband celebrate engagement anniversary
Tech Inside the 'Beauty and the Beast' style wedding of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, where the bride wore $3.5 million worth of jewelry
AMAs 2017 Selena Gomez, Kelly Roland, more celebrities go bold on red carpet

Celebrities

Wizkid and Jada Pollock
Wizkid Singer's baby mama finally reveals son's face
Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and daughter
Ebuka-Obi Uchendu Actor's daughter's first words included 'up NEPA'
 
DJ Cuppy Celeb might be having man troubles
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress is shocked some people give their January salaries to the church