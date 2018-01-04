news

Ciara could pass for a model as the singer has released some seductive braless photos.

The award-winning singer and mother of two took to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 4th, 2017 where she released some really seductive but cute photos.

Ciara who was once in a relationship with rapper, Future, after the relationship failed moved on. She later got engaged and married Russell Wilson in a very beautiful wedding.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

The couple welcomed their first child in April 2017. Ciara shared the happy news via her Instagram page, revealing that she was delivered of her baby girl on Friday, April 28, 2017.

ALSO READ: Rita Ora shares nude photos online

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on, July 6, 2017, and the singer and mother of two were both really excited about it.

@DangeRussWilson A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

She made sure she showed it proudly by getting an aeroplane fly the banner as she, her husband and her son, Future look on from their balcony. The banner read: "happy one year, baby. Yaay! I love you" with Ciara adding a further caption to the Instagram post.