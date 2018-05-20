Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share first photo of newborn son

news

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have announced the name of their newborn son and shared a first photo.

The model took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 20, introducing their fans to Miles Theodore Stephens.

See her post below:

Chrissy revealed just how excited and in love she and her family, are with little Miles.

Recall that Teigen, 32, welcomed her second child with Legend, 39, on May 16, 2018.

Their bundle of joy arrived barely days after she tweeted about being five days over due and being over her pregnancy.

The Lip Sync Battle host also announced the arrival of her bundle of joy arrival on social media, tweeting, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” with baby bottle emojis.

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in September 2013, and are alright parents to 2-year-old Luna