Chris Tucker dances to Davido's 'Skelewu' (Video)

Davido Watch as American comedian Chris Tucker dances to singer's 'Skelewu' hit song

Davido isn't just an amazing singer but a good teacher as he schools Chris Tucker on the art of dancing 'Skelewu.'

Davido teaches Chris Tucker how to dance Skelewu in Cannes play

Davido recently taught Hollywood actor and comedian, Chris Tucker how to dance to one of his hit songs, Skelewu.

Davido's not so new song 'Skelewu' might not be getting so much airplay in Nigeria anymore, but it didn't stop Chris Tucker from dancing to it.

Davido had on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, taken to his Twitter page where he posted a video of the American comedian dancing to his song while he was performing. Apparently, Chris was having the time of his life.

This was before he stopped his performance midway to acknowledge the presence of Chis Tucker among the guest and performed one of his biggest songs ever.

 

"Last night was deff one for the books!!! Trust We Africa we next!!! See CHRIS TUCKER O lmao," Davido captioned the video.





 



 

