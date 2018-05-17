Chris Tucker dances to Davido's 'Skelewu' (Video)

Davido isn't just an amazing singer but a good teacher as he schools Chris Tucker on the art of dancing 'Skelewu.'
Davido had on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, taken to his Twitter page where he posted a video of the American comedian dancing to his song while he was performing. Apparently, Chris was having the time of his life.
This was before he stopped his performance midway to acknowledge the presence of Chis Tucker among the guest and performed one of his biggest songs ever.
"Last night was deff one for the books!!! Trust We Africa we next!!! See CHRIS TUCKER O lmao," Davido captioned the video.
Pop sensation, Davido was present in a gathering that paraded world leaders at the event of the inauguration of Sierra Leone's new president, Julius Maada Bio.
The event which was held over the weekend witnessed the presence of Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Liberia's President, George Weah and other notable world leaders.
Nigerian superstar, Davido was also invited to come thrill the guests at the special occasion. The singer immediately took to his Instagram page to thank the new president and profess his excitement at the opportunity.