Chris Tucker dances to Davido's 'Skelewu' (Video)

news

Davido's not so new song 'Skelewu' might not be getting so much airplay in Nigeria anymore, but it didn't stop Chris Tucker from dancing to it.

Davido had on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, taken to his Twitter page where he posted a video of the American comedian dancing to his song while he was performing. Apparently, Chris was having the time of his life.

This was before he stopped his performance midway to acknowledge the presence of Chis Tucker among the guest and performed one of his biggest songs ever.

"Last night was deff one for the books!!! Trust We Africa we next!!! See CHRIS TUCKER O lmao," Davido captioned the video.

ALSO READ: Davido's empire is expanding, reportedly buys private jet

Davido perform at Sierra Leone's Presidential Inauguration

Pop sensation, Davido was present in a gathering that paraded world leaders at the event of the inauguration of Sierra Leone's new president, Julius Maada Bio.

The event which was held over the weekend witnessed the presence of Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Liberia's President, George Weah and other notable world leaders.