She is not just one of Nollywood's finest but one of the most relevant of them all.

On our photo of the day, Chioma Akpotha looks really beautiful in her beautiful dress. She sure did put in a lot of effort to look flawless with all that beautiful smile.

Chioma Akpotha is not the everyday cover girl or fashionista but whenever she takes to the camera, she never disappoints all her fans and admirers with her amazing looking and beautiful outfits.

The beautiful actress has been in a couple of movies lately, most recently is the sequel to the hit movie "Wives on Strike" which is been has taken the actress and her co-stars which include Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jumbo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Julius Agu and a host of others to London for the remake.