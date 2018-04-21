Chimamanda Adichie will speak to graduating Havard students

news

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will be speaking to graduating seniors of the Havard College in the United States of America.

Adichie's inclusion in the list of speakers scheduled to address the graduating students was announced on the Havard Gazette.

Adichie will be addressing the Harvard College Class of 2018 as part of the annual Class Day celebration on May 23, 2018.

The event will be coming up a day before the prestigious institution's 367th anniversary, Harvard’s 367th Commencement.

Speaking on Adichie's selection, Jerry Nelluvelil, the co-chair of the speaker selection committee said, “We are honored to welcome Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as our Class Day speaker. Her eloquence and perspective as a writer and public speaker have inspired audiences to look beyond stereotypes and social norms to recognize our common humanity.”

Jerry continued saying, “In her captivating TED talks, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie urges us to better understand one another’s stories and to plan for ‘a world of happier men and happier women who are truer to themselves.’ This is a powerful message for our class to hear as we reflect on our time at Harvard and prepare to write the next chapter of our stories,” said Jerry Nelluvelil, co-chair of the speaker selection committee.

The Harvard College Senior Class Committee has invited a guest speaker for Class Day since 1968.

Prior to that, the honor was given to University affiliates, such as deans, faculty, or classmates.

Late Martin Luther King Jr was the first individual to speak at the Class Day after accepting the invitation shortly before his assassination.

To this end, Martin Luther King's widow, Coretta Scott King, delivered the speech in his absence and also became the first woman to give a Class Day address at Harvard.

Chimamanda Adichie shares her sexual assault story at 17

Recently, Chimamanda Adichie has shared a story of how she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17.

The award-winning author made this known during an address at the just concluded Stockholm Forum for Gender Equality.

Adichie shocked everyone at the forum when she revealed that she went to a "Big man in media" house after she wrote a book of poems who she thought would help her promote the book.