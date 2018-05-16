Chimamanda Adichie gets honorary degree from Duke University

news

Chimamanda Adichie has done it again! This time around she has been honoured with an honorary degree from the prestigious Duke University.

Chimamanda was among the few recipients of the honorary degree from the university and they were all described as people making changes in the world in very extensive ways.

"Few writers have captured the challenges of immigrants and others navigating those changes as Adichie,” the university said.

Others honoured with the degree are: the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra; former Durham, Mayor William Bell; Phil Freelon, lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; Dr. William Kaelin, professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School; and Attorney Russell M. Robinson II.

Duke University is the same institution, media mogul, Mo Abudu's son recently graduated from, with honours.

Chimamanda Adichie shares her shocking sexual assault encounter when she was 17! [Video]

This would be coming as a shock to many as popular writer, Chimamanda Adichie has shared a story of how she was sexually assaulted at the age of 17 . The award-winning author made this known during an address at the just concluded Stockholm Forum for Gender Equality.

Adichie shocked everyone at the forum when she revealed that she went to a "Big man in media" house after she wrote a book of poems who she thought would help her promote the book. She went to reveal how within a minute, the said man slipped his hands down her clothes and then moved on to her bra and squeezed her boobs.