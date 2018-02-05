Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Chika Ike completes her study at Harvard Business School

Chika Ike Actress completes her study at Harvard Business School

Chika Ike is super excited as she has finally achieved a major long time dream of graduating from the Harvard Business School.

Chika Ike has completed her studies at the Harvard Business School and is super excited about it.

The beautiful and sexy actress who couldn't hide her joy and excitement took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 4th, 2018 where she posted a photo of herself with her certificate.

She had a few words to say about her 8 months journey in school and how her passion and zeal made her succeed.

I was super excited when I got accepted into Harvard business school not just because I tried for five years but I wanted to learn the skill set to run a sustainable company . Harvard has transformed me totally and given me a different perspective of the business world and the skill set to tackle business problems . It was an intense 8 months program, Juggling my businesses and studying wasn't the easiest thing. But thanks for the support of my awesome Living group, my coach ,Pld25 peers , all the professors and administrative team. Change is very uncomfortable, stretching out of your comfort zone is uncomfortable, you'll question and doubt yourself severally. But it's ok to be vulnerable when situation presents itself. There is strength in Vulnerability . Embrace your fears, leave your comfort zone and keep stretching yourself. Never give up. Love you #emo#77iP##

Chika Ike had in July 2017 announced that she would be attending the prestigious Harvard Business School. According to her, this was her fifth time of trying to get into the institution.

