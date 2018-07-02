Pulse.ng logo
Chidinma Ekile oozes of elegance in this red gown

Chidinma is definitely deserves all the accolades for this photo of the day.

  • Published:
Chidinma Ekile play

Chidinma Ekile

(Instagram/ChidinmaEkile)
Today on your favourite female celebrities glowing in red dresses, we have the delectable and pretty Chidinma Ekile.

We couldn't take our eyes off this photo that's why on our photo of the day, we have Chidinma Ekile oozing  of elegance in this red gown. Everything about this photo speaks a lot about the singer's new fashion style which is resoundingly awesome.

Chidinma is already one of the prettiest female celebrities in town so when she decides to go for a photo shoot, we know she is going to shut down the Internet. This photo can pass for the front cover of any internationally acclaimed fashion magazine who has an eye beautiful and classy women.

Chidinma is one celebrity who has been reportedly linked to a number of celebrities obviously because she is a beauty to behold and who wouldn't want to date Chidinma.

From VJ Adams of Soundcity to music star, Flavour, Chidinma sure is the toast to a lot of these guys. The latest rumoured relationship was that of herself and actor, Demola Adedoyin. Chidinma however raised eyebrows when she posted a picture herself and the swanky actor on her Snapchat with a very suggestive caption,  "My King." Even though she has come out to deny the speculated relationship, these guys definitely look good together.

