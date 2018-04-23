Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Check out photos from Akpororo's twins naming ceremony

Akpororo Check out photos from comedian's twins naming ceremony

Joy knew no bounds in the household of comedian Akpororo as he held the naming ceremony for his twins with family and friends in attendance.

  • Published:
Akpororo and wife all smiles with one of the twins play

Akpororo and wife all smiles with one of the twins

(Instagram/Akpororo)
It is no longer news that Akpororo has welcomed a set of twins with his wife and as usual, the couple held a naming ceremony for the babies.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 23, 2018, where he posted a lot of photos from the naming ceremony.  A visibly happy Akpororo who couldn't help but smile in all the photos went on to announce the names of his twins in one of the photos.

"#roronation meet PRINCE FAVOR and PRINCESS FAITH BOWOTO of the #rorokingdom," he wrote. Congratulations once again to Akpororo and his family on the new blessings to their household.

Thanks for coming bros and family @seyilaw1 you dey see egbon

A post shared by Jephthahakpororo@yahoo.com (@akpororo) on

ALSO READ: Akpororo completes mansion, dedicates it to wife, daughter

We are can still remember a couple of days ago when Akpororo broke the news of the birth of his twins.  The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 15, 2018, where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

Akpororo play

Akpororo

(Instagram/Akpororo)

 

In his usual funny manner, he went on to caption the video with a hilarious quote, ''I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo."

Akpororo and daughter play

Akpororo and daughter

(instagram)

 

Another celebrity who within the last one week have also welcomed a set of twins is comedian, Tejubabyface. He shared the good news on Instagram, along with a cute picture of the babies today, April 21, 2018.

Teju Babyface's wife delivers twins after 6 years play

Teju Babyface's wife delivers twins after 6 years

(instagram/tejubabyfaceoyelakin)

 

Babyface wrote, “Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble.”

Teju babyface play

Teju babyface

(Teju babyface)

 

Tejubabyface and his wife welcomed their first babies after six years of waiting patiently and they got a double blessing after the long wait.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

