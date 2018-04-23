Check out photos from Akpororo's twins naming ceremony

news

It is no longer news that Akpororo has welcomed a set of twins with his wife and as usual, the couple held a naming ceremony for the babies.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 23, 2018, where he posted a lot of photos from the naming ceremony. A visibly happy Akpororo who couldn't help but smile in all the photos went on to announce the names of his twins in one of the photos.

"#roronation meet PRINCE FAVOR and PRINCESS FAITH BOWOTO of the #rorokingdom," he wrote. Congratulations once again to Akpororo and his family on the new blessings to their household.

We are can still remember a couple of days ago when Akpororo broke the news of the birth of his twins. The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 15, 2018, where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

In his usual funny manner, he went on to caption the video with a hilarious quote, ''I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo."

Another celebrity who within the last one week have also welcomed a set of twins is comedian , Tejubabyface. He shared the good news on Instagram, along with a cute picture of the babies today, April 21, 2018.

Babyface wrote, “Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble.”

Tejubabyface and his wife welcomed their first babies after six years of waiting patiently and they got a double blessing after the long wait.