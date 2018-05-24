Check out 5 female celebrities with so much sauce

news

Not every female celebrity gets recognised for their talent and their looks, so when we find anyone them with both qualities, we can't but give them accolades.

Over the years, we've seen some female celebrities excel in their careers and at the same time keep us drooling over their looks. We get to see these curvy and hot celebs on the red carpet, music videos and social media bless us with their glamorous looks.

So guys, here are five female celebrities serving us so much sauce.

1. Genevieve Nnaji

Some people have the notion that since this beautiful actress stormed out T.V. screens over two decades ago, she has never aged rather her beauty keeps blossoming like a fresh rose in the garden. Ok, guys, we all know Genevieve Nnaji is one beautiful lady and no one can dispute that fact.

Celebrities are known to be very flashy with their outfits but that isn't the case with Genevieve who dresses in a modest way and yet always looks priceless. She oozes of so much class and it would surprise you that even though she is above 40, she still looks sexy and drives the guys nuts.

2. Tiwa Savage

If you've ever been to any of her concerts or watched her perform on stage you would know that Tiwa Savage is one of the hottest celebrities from this part of the world. Watching this mother of one perform on stage is like watching a highly acclaimed video vixen serenade us with her dancing prowess which we find most times too hot!

On the gram, whenever Tiwa drops a photo trust us when we say it keeps a lot of fans awake thinking about how she has been able to remain sexy and hot all these years. Tiwa Savage isn't just a music star but a celebrity with so much sauce.

3. Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade is an amazing singer we all know that but if you are a lover of curvy women, then you know why this woman is one asset to the lovers of curvy women nation. Yemi Alade doesn't even need to put in much effort for you to see how endowed she is even though we know she is a lover of revealing outfits.

Ever watched Yemi Alade's music videos and asked yourself how does she maintain such an amazing figure? She might be a huge fan of the gym but whatever it is that keeps Yemi looking like a goddess is highly appreciated and we would love for her to remain like that, don't you guys?

4. Rita Dominic

Where do we start from with Rita Dominic? Is it that fact that she is drop dead gorgeous or the fact that shes got so much class and style, the list is endless. Rita Dominic is one of the pacesetters in the entertainment industry and we cant even dispute that.

On the red carpet, Rita is yet to have a rival because she comes prepared and wows everyone with gorgeous dresses. Ignore her statue because it doesn't even to play here because she has been able to overshadow that with her beauty and a smile that is infectious.

5. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

We cant even argue about Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde making this list because as far as we are concerned she certainly deserves a spot here. Over the years we've seen Omotola the teenager become Omotola the diva with so much sauce.

Funny how after having four children and spending two decades in the movie industry, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has remained one of the most admired celebrities in Nigeria. We cant even deny the fact that this woman is a hottie and has a lot of sauce. Trust us when we say shes got a lot of guys crushing on her despite her relationship status.