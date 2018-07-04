Celebs selfie with President of France Emmanuel Macron

news

We don't get to see photos like this every day; celebrities sharing a very prized moment with one of the most powerful world leaders: President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

For our photo of the day is your favourite celebrities - Rita Dominic, Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Kunle Afolayan, Jide Kosoko, Dakore Akande and Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju - excitedly taking a selfie with Macron.

We are going to call the selfie the most influential one so far this year as we have a lot of people who call the shots in the entertainment industry in one photo with Emmanuel Macron.

It is no longer news the president of France, Emmanuel Macron is in Nigeria and was a guest at the Afrikan Shrine where he was entertained by Femi Kuti, son of the legend, Fela Kuti.

Also on hand at the event was the beautiful and talented singer, Yemi Alade, who was on hand to entertain the guest and also wanted to teach the visiting president the now famous dance move ''Shaku Shaku.''