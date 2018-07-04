news

We don't get to see photos like this every day where celebrities get to share that very priced moment with not just any president but one of the most powerful ones in the world.

On our photo of the day, we would love for you guys to check out your favourite celebrities like Rita Dominic, Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Kunle Afolayan, Jide Kosoko, Dakore Akande and Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju who couldn't hide their joy when they took a selfie with the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

We are going to call the selfie the most influential one so far this year as we have a lot of people who call the shots in the entertainment industry in one photo with Emmanuel Macron who also makes the photo really cute.

It is no longer news the president of France, Emmanuel Macron is in Nigeria and was a guest at the Afrikan Shrine where he was entertained by Femi Kuti, son of the legend, Fela Kuti. Also on hand at the event was the beautiful and talented singer, Yemi Alade who was on hand to entertain the guest and also wanted to teach the visiting president the now famous dance move ''Shaku Shaku.''