Here are some of your favourite celebrities who are putting smiles in the faces of some young Nigerians by sending them back to school.
A lot of less privileged individuals wake up every day hoping to meet that celebrity or influential person that can change their lives forever. That's why a lot of times words can't describe the joy in the hearts of these guys when celebrities decide to lend a helping hand, especially via scholarships.
We will be taking a look at some of your favourite celebrities who have put a smile on some lucky young Nigerians by sending them back to school.
Don Jazzy is already known as one of the most benevolent celebrities from this side of the world. On social media, he is always ready to give out to fans and followers, from recharge cards to even paying bills for people in dire need of help.
@donjazzy just reached out to me with 500k waiting for little Taju to go to school. We are still waiting to get proper information concerning meeting with him and his parents in Ibadan. Many thanks to @sotayogaga @funmiawelewa @adeniyijohnson who shared the video to our notice. I am so sure with the involvement of @moabudu @falzthebahdguy @iamsmade @_kehindebankole @iambimbothomas and other well meaning Nigerians we shall make this happen to many other Tajus out there. God bless you all. #tajugoestoschool
So it didn't come as a surprise when the Mavin Record boss took it upon himself to help the young boy whose video went viral back to school. According to comedian, AY took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, he said Don Jazzy had contacted him to donate N500, 000 to help send Taju to school. He went on to put up a photo of the conversation he had with Don Jazzy where he promised to help the young boy.
ALSO READ: I Go Dye promises to help former BBN contestant, Rico Swavey set up restaurant
Apart from being one of the funniest guys in the business of comedy, I Go Dye is known to be a strong voice when it comes to social issues bothering the country. However, the comedian has a very soft side which is his ever readiness to assist people in need.
Regardless of the amount paid for any labour,we should always treat the labourer with care,love and respect.Because there is dignity in purposeful labour; let's collectively work to build our families,society and the nation of our dream through efficient and diligent service. Social empowerment can be sustained in our little , when people are given the right to speak and privilege to work,as I have often encountered with many of our youths. Most of whom are driven by the passion to work,but with less opportunities to satisfy the teeming unemployed youths. We have to bridge the gap,in our little ways,as i use this medium to express; that i will be offering educational and motivational support to the youths who forced their way on stage in @iamharrysong #kingmakerconcert2018 Warri over the weekend,seeking support. Indeed,their faith have seen them through, Please if you can help me reach the particular guy that said he wants to go to school,please give me his contact,because I have accepted to take responsibility and offer him a scholarship to the university that he has intention to attend. In our little ways,we can obviously build our world to the place of our dreams. May the labour of our heroes past,not be in vain,Let us strive as a people to reduce the stress facing the youths,most especially the none payment of pension and entitlements to our aged parents, retired civil servants and ex - servicemen who have given so much to the Nation. This is the only way to inspire the younger generation towards purposeful service to our country. Happy #workersday .Amb Francis Agoda
Recall that in May 2018, I Go Dye revealed that he would be giving a youth a full scholarship through university. The comedian made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, where he shared a story of how he met the youth who forced his way to him on stage while he was performing in Warri.
For DJ Cuppy, we can say she is the only on this list who really surprised many as we didn't really see her as the benevolent type. She however shocked and proved us wrong when she revealed that she would be sending ten persons through university on full scholarship.
The beautiful DJ and daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018, where she indicated her zeal to help out and even revealed that she has begun the project with the first beneficiary.