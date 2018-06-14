news

2018 has been a very eventful year in the lives of some lucky young Nigerians who will be going back to school because of the benevolent hearts of some celebrities.

A lot of less privileged individuals wake up every day hoping to meet that celebrity or influential person that can change their lives forever. That's why a lot of times words can't describe the joy in the hearts of these guys when celebrities decide to lend a helping hand, especially via scholarships.

We will be taking a look at some of your favourite celebrities who have put a smile on some lucky young Nigerians by sending them back to school.

1. Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy is already known as one of the most benevolent celebrities from this side of the world. On social media, he is always ready to give out to fans and followers, from recharge cards to even paying bills for people in dire need of help.

So it didn't come as a surprise when the Mavin Record boss took it upon himself to help the young boy whose video went viral back to school. According to comedian, AY took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, he said Don Jazzy had contacted him to donate N500, 000 to help send Taju to school. He went on to put up a photo of the conversation he had with Don Jazzy where he promised to help the young boy.

2. I Go Dye

Apart from being one of the funniest guys in the business of comedy, I Go Dye is known to be a strong voice when it comes to social issues bothering the country. However, the comedian has a very soft side which is his ever readiness to assist people in need.

Recall that in May 2018, I Go Dye revealed that he would be giving a youth a full scholarship through university . The comedian made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, where he shared a story of how he met the youth who forced his way to him on stage while he was performing in Warri.

3. DJ Cuppy

For DJ Cuppy, we can say she is the only on this list who really surprised many as we didn't really see her as the benevolent type. She however shocked and proved us wrong when she revealed that she would be sending ten persons through university on full scholarship.

The beautiful DJ and daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018, where she indicated her zeal to help out and even revealed that she has begun the project with the first beneficiary.