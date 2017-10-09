In the light of their blooming career, a number of celebrities have been drawn in some controversies.

One of most serious controversies these celebrities have gone through is rape. We take a look at some celebrities who have been allegedly accused of rape.

1. Obesere

Obesere was accused of raping a certain 29-year-old lady, Olanike Olaiya in March 2014. In what seemed like a movie story, the lady in question claimed to have been connected to the music veteran by a mutual friend because she wanted to get help. It was reported that Olanike visited the residence of Obesere where he convinced her to stay behind after discussing business.

According to Olanike Olaiya, things took a different turn when Obesere decided to have his way with her which declined. According to her he allegedly forced himself on her and had his way. Obesere was however arrested after the case was reported to the police. He was released on bail. When the result from the hospital was released, it indicated that she was raped, leading to Obesere's rearrest. He, however, denied raping Olanike, claiming she was his girlfriend and he had her consent.

2. Africa China

In the case of Africa China, the music star was billed to perform at a show in London when a white lady accused him of raping her. African China only admitted sleeping in the same room with the lady in question while labeling her as ‘drunk’ at the time.

According to the Reggae/Dancehall music star, he told the police that the lady in question was drunk and he asked her if she could go home but she declined to say she didn't want her mother to see in that state. He also said the following morning the lady got ready and left his room and thanked him. He, however, said it was the lady's friend who reported to the police that she was raped.

3. Timaya

An upcoming artist, Shella B in July 2015 accused Timaya of alleged sexual assault. The lady opened a dedicated account which she used to troll and making serious accusations against Timaya.

Timaya like the other celebs accused came forward to explain his way out from what would have been a messy scandal. Timaya said he noticed the first sign of trouble when he turned down, Shella B, who requested that they tag along to his Atlanta show as a couple.

He added that she demanded $50,000 from him when he tried to play it cool with her days later. He, however, claimed to have had consensual sex with the young woman.

4. Nelly

American music icon, Nelly was accused of rape by a lady on October 2017 in a tour bus. The lady made a 911 call claiming to be have been sexually assaulted by a male. Nelly who was on the tour bus arrested for allegedly raping the lady.

According to Nelly's lawyer, he said, "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness."

It is unclear whether Nelly has been released or still in the custody of the police.