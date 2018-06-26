Celebrities who are in Russia for the World Cup

news

The world cup has already begun and we can all feel the energy emanating from the biggest sporting event in the world.

Some Nigerian celebrities are already in Russia while some will be joining them later with the rest of the world to watch and most likely support the Super Eagles of Nigeria. From the last game where Nigeria trashed Iceland by two goals to nothing, we saw one of your favourite celebrities on the stands.

We will be looking at five celebrities who are in Russia to support the Super Eagles of Nigeria throughout the football tournament.

1. Timi Dakolo

Yes, guys, Timi Dakolo is the celebrity we were talking about when we said we saw one of your favourite celebrities at the last game between Nigeria and Iceland. He was spotted at the stands with the Nigerian supporters and he sure had fun.

The soft singer took to his Instagram to share some photos from his experience in Russia and he wasn't alone. Timi is in Russia with his son who obviously will be having the time of his life.

2. Sound Sultan

Another celebrity who is in Russia and is indeed having the blast of his life is Sound Sultan. Over the last few days, if you take a close look at the singer's Instagram page then you would see that he is not in Russia for just football but he is exploring the beautiful country.

In one of the photos he shared on his Instagram page, he is seen posing with Nigeria's highest goal scorer at the moment, Ahmed Musa.

3. Banky W

Banky W is the first celebrity who revealed that he would be attending the Russia World Cup. The singer had taken to his Instagram page a few weeks ago where he announced that he would be going to Russia for the world cup.

"Look who's going for his very first world cup trip ever?!?!?! Courtesy the official Beer of the world cup, THANK YOU @budweiser NG. I CAN'T WAIT!!!!Pls, in fact, I am ready to go now in case you people need me to help arrange chair lol #Lightuptheworldcup #kingofbeers #lagospartyking #Russia #russiaherewecome #worldtraveler #ministerofenjoyment #ministeroftourism #Ajala #AjalaW #fifaworldcup2018," he captioned the photo.

4. Kemi Adetiba

Just like Banky W, Kemi Adetiba is the other celebrity who said she would be present at Russia for the tournament of the year. The renowned video director made this know on her Instagram page a few weeks ago and she was pretty excited about it.

"Guess who will be @bankywellington's partner in crime at the World Cup in RUSSIA, courtesy #BudweiserNigeria???????? Meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!! I know some of you are "jealousing" me... But that's alright. I would be jealousing me too ☺️☺️☺️☺️ #LightUpTheWorldCup #LetsGiveDem #JustUnfollowMeNowFromInstagramCosIWillPepperYouWithEnjoymentPics #KingOfBeers," she captioned the photo.

5. FalzTheBadtGuy

He is not just a talented rapper but he is funny and we guess he will not only be visiting the Super Eagles at their camp but also entertaining them with his songs and his huge sense of humour. Well, Falz posted a photo of the man of the moment at the Super Eagles team, Ahmed Musa and himself on his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, and captioned it with the quote.

"Brought some good luck to the Super Eagles for today’s game! Shouts to my @mtnng family for bringing me to St Petersburg! Morale is highhhh #SuperEagles #WorldCup #Russia2018."