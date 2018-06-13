Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Celebrities who are cool with Bobrisky

Pulse List Celebrities who are cool with Bobrisky

Here are some celebrities who are cool with the social media personality.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bobrisky play

Bobrisky

(Instagram/Bobrisky)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bobrisky is one popular figure on social media who have in the last few years endeared a number of celebrities to himself.

Even though he is known for a lot of controversial statements and videos on social media, he has been able to win the hearts of his fans. A number of times, he has fought with some celebrities and made up with them, other times, the beef lingers on.

Here are some celebrities who are cool with the social media personality.

Bobrisky has been getting the attention of Instagram followers with his interesting opinion. play Bobrisky (Instagram/Bobrisky)

 

1. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

Bobrisky is known to be controversial on social media which might be the reason he doesn't really have a lot of celebrity friends. However, the cross-dresser has been able to win the heart of movie star, Tonto Dikeh. The two have a very cordial relationship which can be seen in moments where Bobrisky has taken it upon himself to fight for Tonto anytime anyone tries to troll her on social media.

Bobrisky has fans talking after sharing a kiss with Tonto Dikeh play

Questions have been asked once again concerning Bobrisky's sexuality.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

During Tonto Dikeh's recent 33rd birthday party which took place in Abuja, Bobrisky showed up to support his friend and even broke the Internet when they both shared a kiss.

2. Toyin Aimakhu

Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

The relationship between Toyin Aimakhu and Bobrisky can be said to be another interesting one. Even though they haven't been spotted together a lot, the two have always supported each other like the time Bobrisky showed up for the premiere of Toyin's movie 'Ghost and Tout.'

ALSO READ: Bobrisky looks stunning in new photos

3. Lolo 1

play

 

Lolo 1 of Africa is one On-Air personality whose humour has been able to make her excel in her career in radio and the movie industry. Her ability to relate with everyone probably is the reason she has been able to cement a very beautiful relationship with Bobrisky. Recall in one of their now famous video where the two were spotted dancing and it was quite hilarious.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Wizkid Did Wizkid kiss Tiwa in new viral video?bullet
2 Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she...bullet
3 "King Tonto" Tonto Dikeh says husband couldn't afford a house when...bullet

Related Articles

Linda Ikeji How media entrepreneur is building a reality TV empire
Bobrisky Controversial celebrity looks stunning in new photos
Bobrisky Cross-dresser enters beef with Tunde Ednut over #BBNaija's Nina
Bobrisky Fans make assumptions as cross-dresser kisses Tonto Dikeh
Toyin Aimakhu Actress gets her own reality show called "True and Bare” [Teaser]
Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this May
"The Ghost and the Tout" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Chioma Chukwuka, Chiwetalu Agu, Sambasa Nzeribe in trailer
Fashionista Bobrisky is proud of new hair but IG follower thinks he is fat
Brymo Here's what singer was trying to tell you in his "Heya" video
Tonto Dikeh Actress shares a kiss with Bobrisky

Celebrities

Lilian Esoro
#WomanCrushWednesday Nigerian gorgeous, talented actress, Lilian Esoro
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Music producer donates 500,000 naira to young boy in viral video
Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good
Tonto Dikeh 5 times actress has called out her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress shares a kiss with Bobrisky