Celebrities storm Teju Baby's twins naming ceremony [Photos]

Celebrities storm comedian's twins naming ceremony [Photos]

Teju Babyface shut down Lagos over the weekend for the dedication of his twins.

  • Published:
Teju Babyface with his wife, Oluwatobiloba Banjoko at their babies naming ceremony

Teju Babyface with his wife, Oluwatobiloba Banjoko at their babies naming ceremony

(Instagram/TejuBabyfaceOyelakin)
Teju Babyface held the naming ceremony for his twins over the weekend and all your favourite celebrities stormed the event to support the comedian.

The baby dedication was held at the Daystar Christain Center  in Lagos from where family and friends moved to the reception venue of the event to celebrate with Teju Babyface. Teju posted quite a number of photos on his Instagram page to mark the day.

"Yesterday we dedicated our twin boy and girl to God in the presence of family and friends at Daystar Christian Center @daystarng. It was more than just a traditional ceremony for us and this is more than just a vanity or ego-driven post. We have known what it is to desire a good thing that other people seem to get so easily and not have it. We have also known what it is for God to hold and comfort you while you wait on Him. The crux of this post is that there is a God who rules in and over the affairs of men and even though it will feel like it sometimes, he neither sleeps nor slumbers. Nor goes on vacation for that matter. He hasn't forgotten you whatever your longing and good desire and I promise you that He will come through at the right time to show you off to the world. Hold on! For day cometh quickly. @tobibanjokooyelakin #BabaIbeji #mamaibeji #BabaTwins #mamatwins #AwesomeGod #GratefulParents,'' he captioned one of the photos.

Yesterday we dedicated our twin boy and girl to God in the presence of family and friends at Daystar Christian Center @daystarng. It was more than just a traditional ceremony for us and this is more than just a vanity or ego driven post. We have known what it is to desire a good thing that other people seem to get so easily and not have it. We have also known what it is for God to hold and comfort you while you wait on Him. The crux of this post is that there is a God who rules in and over the affairs of men and even though it will feel like it sometimes, he neither sleeps nor slumbers. Nor goes on vacation for that matter. He hasn't forgotten you whatever your longing and good desire and I promise you that He will come through at the right time to show you off to the world. Hold on! For day cometh quickly. @tobibanjokooyelakin #BabaIbeji #mamaibeji #BabaTwins #mamatwins #AwesomeGod #GratefulParents. Pic by @sholaanimashaun

A post shared by KingofTalk,LeadMentor,SDGsAmb. (@tejubabyfaceoyelakin) on

A post shared by KingofTalk,LeadMentor,SDGsAmb. (@tejubabyfaceoyelakin) on

 

Among the celebrities who graced the occasion include Ali Baba and wife, Mary Akpobome, Basketmouth, Julius Agwu, Tee-A, MC Abbey, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Yaw of Wazobia FM, Omo Baba to mention a few.

 

Wondering why Teju Babyface had such a big event to mark the dedication of his twins? Let's fill you in on the gist which is that the comedian and his wife, Oluwatobiloba Banjoko welcomed their twins after six years of marriage.

ALSO READ: Check out 5 celebrities who have welcomed twins

Wife of Teju Babyface delivers twins after 6 years

Teju Babyface's wife delivers twins after 6 years

Teju Babyface's wife delivers twins after 6 years

(instagram/tejubabyfaceoyelakin)

 

Back in April 2018, Teju Babyface's wife,  Oluwatobiloba Banjoko gave birth to a beautiful set of twins. He shared the good news on Instagram, along with a cute picture of the babies today, April 21, 2018.

Babyface wrote, “Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble.”

Teju babyface

Teju babyface

(Teju babyface)

 

He added, “I pray that the God whom we serve will remember everyone who seeks Him & give you the desires of your heart. Mother and babies are doing Great! #Grateful #awesomeGod.”

