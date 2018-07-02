Celebrities storm Fathia Balogun's mother's burial [Photos]

news

Fathia Balogun gave her mother a befitting burial over the weekend and a number of celebrities stormed the event to support one of their own.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, July 1, 2018 where she shared a number of photos from the event. She went on to thank her friends for their support during the burial. Celebrities who were in attendance include Mercy Aigbe, Ayo Adesanya, Laide Bakare and a host of others.

"On behalf of Teniola family and Faithia Balogun we express our profound gratitude towards your presence at the final burial ceremony of our late mother Mrs. Talayo Abeni Teniola,the almighty God will be with all of you that graced the occasion and those who cannot make it due to certain reasons,have a safe trip back to your various destinations,omo rere agbehi gbogbo wa. Thank you all @ronkeodusanya @iambimbothomas @ayoadesanya @laidebakare @toyosiadesanya @realmercyaigbe and everyone present. Love you all. ❤️❤️," she captioned the photos.

Fathia Balogun joins the list of celebrities who have laid their parent to rest in the last few months. From Toyin Aimakhu to Cossy Orjiakor and most recently Mercy Johnson, we've seen these guys bury their parents.

Back in June 2018, Mercy Johnson buried her mother and couldn't hold back her tears as she was laid to rest . The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 25, 2018, where she shared photos from the burial. The actress went on to thank everyone for supporting her family throughout the burial. Mercy Johnson also condoled with D'banj and his family over the death of his son who died on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

"We said our final goodbye to our loving mother a few days ago. Adieu, Mama. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and support during this time. My heart and prayers go out to @iambangalee and his family at this loss. God give you the strength. God be with you," she wrote.