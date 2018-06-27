Celebrities reaction to Nigeria's performance at the World Cup

news

Sadly, Nigeria is out of the 2018 World Cup holding in Russia following the defeat by Argentina and our celebrities have been reacting to the early exit.

This came with mixed feelings as some celebrities were of the opinion that the players performed very well and couldn't hold on to the game until the end, while others took the opportunity to reflect on the recent killings in the country.

Here are some reactions from celebrities across the country over the early exit of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

1. Don Jazzy

For Don Jazzy, he showered accolades on the Super Eagles for their performance at the tournament on his Instagram page but was quick to advise Nigerians to move on to more bothering issues in the country and get their PVCs to vote in good leaders in the forthcoming elections.

"Father lord once again you have shown us not to trust the predictions of pigs, cats, and even octopuses. Our players played really well and I am proud of them still. Our country has been through a lot in recent times . But we must persevere and look to the future. We are the future and it’s in our hands. My people let’s go get our PVC’s to secure the future we all deserve. ," he wrote

2. Davido

Unlike Don Jazzy who went all out to address other issues while appreciating the Super Eagles, Davido didn't say so much even though he was one of the celebrities who supported the Eagles all through the tournament. He took to his Twitter page where he tweeted about his impression about the Super Eagles outing after their sad defeat to Argentina.

"We played well...Nigeria for life!" he tweeted.

3. Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye, however, posted a very interesting message on his Instagram page just before the match where he appealed to Nigerians not let the World Cup distract us rather citizens should be able to face the leaders of Nigeria and let them know that they have failed us.

"I know we can’t wait for the game ..... but pls Nigerians, let us use this opportunity to tell our leaders that they have failed us ... they don’t value human beings anymore and pls don’t be distracted, if by the grace of God Nigeria wins .... pls congratulate the players and pour out your mind and speak out at the same time .... it’s about time we let the whole world know that, as we celebrate we are also mourning God help us all," he wrote.

4. Peter Okoye

Unlike his twin brother Paul who dwelled more about the incessant killings in the Northern part of the country, Peter just had a few words say to the Super Eagles on his Instagram page.

"Weldon guys!!! We are proud of Y'all..... #Proudly #SuperEagles," he wrote.

5. Williams Uchemba

Our favourite childhood movie star, Williams Uchemba also had nice words to say to the Super Eagles after the game. The movie star who posted a photo of himself wearing the now famous jersey praised the players for their efforts.

"Proudly Nigerian...keep your heads up guys we had a good fight...Naija till death Up @ng_supereagles. ," he captioned the photo.

6. Akpororo

The very energetic comedian wasn't really smiling or cracking jokes this time around as he released a video on his Instagram page where he talked about how we should not concentrate on more bothering issues in Nigeria since the country has exited the World Cup.

"Na the truth be that they don win us na the truth be that. Our boys them try make nobody attack our boys they don play wetin dem fit play this message for leaders if una do una work right them nor go do us wetin dem do us for world cup. Na football be comot our mind before now they don win us now our mind don come back to the country. Youths make una wake up dey pursue yahoo yahoo dey hold laptop dey say na that one una wan follow go get your PVC make you choose the person wen go lead us wen get vision," he said.

7. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo is one of the celebrities who was pretty excited to be in Russia to support the Super Eagles as he didn't even high his feelings. Sadly, Nigeria exited the World Cup at the group stage and just like every patriotic Nigerian, it didn't go down well with the singer.

WHEN I AM SAD..I SING A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Jun 26, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT

Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page where he posted a video of himself singing he revealed that singing is what he does when he is sad.

8. AY Comedian

AY was more vocal about his disappointment with the coach of the Super Eagles for his tactical flaws at the game between Nigeria and Argentina. The comedian took to his Instagram immediately after the game where he called out the coach.

"Mumu coach...6 minutes to go your defenders were obviously tired. Bring in Ebuhi and John Ogu or Joel Obi to block the midfield with fresh strength. I have never been this pained in my life. Defend your freaking goal mumu," he wrote.

9. Banky W

Banky W was probably the first celebrity who hinted that he would be present at the World Cup in Russia. He made do his promise even though he might be living in a sad note after our early exit. However, Banky W in his gentleman style had some really nice words to say about the team after the match. He took to his Instagram page where he posted a video to express his satisfaction over the team's performance.

"Super Eagles forever!!! We played with heart today and that is always something to be proud of. #NGAARG #Lightuptheworldcup #finalthoughts," he captioned the video.

10. Omoni Oboli

Who says we don't have female celebrities who are die-hard Super Eagles fans like Omoni Oboli who tweeted all through the match. At the end of the game, she had some had some nice words for the team while reminding Nigerians about the killings being experienced in the country.

"At the end of the day, our boys played well! Time to focus on this country Nigeria! Which way? Are we gonna sit and watch this government while our brothers and sisters are being slaughtered? Again I ask, is it rocket science to stop these terrorists? ," she tweeted.