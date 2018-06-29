news

Thursday, June 28, 2018, will forever remain a dark day in Nigeria after the tanker explosion at the Otedola bridge which left many killed and cars destroyed.

The sad event took the lives of many people with over 50 cars burnt, and the reactions from people across the country have all been sober. Some celebrities have reacted to the sad event and expressed their condolences to families of the bereaved.

Here are some of the reactions of your favourite celebrities across the country over the sad event that shocked the country.

1. Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy while posting a video shown by one of the popular TV networks in the country on his Instagram page, was of the opinion that God is apparently not happy with us in Nigeria, hence the continuous deaths and killings.

"GOD is not happy with us as a country and we know why. What do we do now?'' he wrote.

2. Runtown

Runtown feels a lot of things are going wrong in the country as he said a prayer for those who lost their lives to the fuel tanker explosion which took place at the Otedola bridge. He took to his Twitter page on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where he shared his own views.

"Prayers up for our country Nigeria, too many bad things happening, may the good Lord protect us all, AMEN !!'' he tweeted.

3. Falz

Falz was among the celebrities who took to their Instagram pages to pray for the families of those we lost their lives in the fuel tanker explosion incident.

"God help us Lord comfort the families of the lost ones in Lagos today,'' he wrote.

4. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo also had a similar view over the sad incident, saying that it could have been avoided if the necessary policies were in place. Timi who couldn't hide his emotions took to his Instagram page where he poured out his frustrations on the government and their lackadaisical attitude towards making the country work.

"THE TRUTH IS THAT MANY OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING IN OUR COUNTRY CAN BE AVOIDED, FROM THE TRAILERS CARRYING CONTAINERS THAT HAVE NOTHING HOLDING THEM BACK IN CASE OF POTHOLES, TO TRUCKS THAT HAVE OUTLIVED THEIR DAYS STILL IN THE BUSINESS OF CARRYING PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ,TO BUSES WITHOUT BRAKE LIGHTS OR BRAKES STILL CONVEYING PASSENGERS ,TO SAME BUSES LOADING PASSENGERS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD AND CAUSING TRAFFIC RIGHT IN FRONT OF TRAFFIC CONTROL OFFICERS AND POLICE OFFICERS . THESE ACCIDENTS WILL CONTINUE TO HAPPEN BECAUSE WE DONT HOLD PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE/ACCOUNTABLE AND THE PEOPLE WHO SHOULD MAKE SURE THESE THINGS SHOULDN’T HAPPEN WILL STILL HAVE THEIR JOBS INTACT BY TOMORROW. #Godhelps #thisisnigeria," he wrote.

5. Omoni Oboli

Another celebrity who is never shy to speak her mind when it comes to social issues and was obviously shocked and angry over the fuel tanker explosion is Omoni Oboli. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where she expressed her disappointment over how things got to this point.

"This is beyond sad! Some people said I should just pray and not call government that it’s just an accident. This is exactly the kind of reasoning that’s keeping us where we are! I’m even too tired and heartbroken to explain. Good night. #RIP #PrayForNigeria #DemandAccountabilityFromGovernment #StayWoke #StayWokeFam," she wrote.

6. Ali Baba

Ali Baba in his usual manner took to his Instagram page where he wrote a long epistle about the ills of the country and how the failure to create policies and follow them by the government of the country has resulted in the avoidable deaths like that of those who lost their lives to the fuel tanker explosion.

"In organized societies, where traffic is a major issue, tankers and heavy-duty vehicles move at night or at specified times. In developed climes, MOT agencies... are as serious as the police force. In some other climes, that have deep shores like we do, only one port cannot be used for discharge of staples like fuel, and even then, fuel and transportation of inflammable contents are done in controlled methods.

"We are a Lawless country. If the government tries to organize these same tankers now, they will go on strike, shut down the economy and day to day running, and we will let them continue. Same thing with teachers... try to get them to go get retrained and be better qualified to teach, they will strike and we are back to status quo. We do not punish people who even chop monies meant for projects. Projects that have been captured in the budget and monies released.

"The same people who chop the monies will now be in the ruling party and to prosecute them becomes a No No. And as nothing is done to them another person will do it. Just imagine. Nigerians died today because of avoidable precautions and failure to create policies and laws that have consequences that could have deterred that tanker from being on that road. But no. Lawmakers don't care. The Executives no send and the JUDICIARY is not jailing them. Bet me, more tankers will fall. Nothing will be done. Nothing," he wrote.

7. Adesua Etomi

Adesua Etomi just like other celebrities expressed her sadness over the event which has left a dark cloud in the country. The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where she lamented about the various issues that are plaguing the country.

"May all the departed RIP. #sigh Please make roads safer for us. If it's not dangerous potholes, it's traffic robberies, if it's not traffic robberies it's kidnappings, if it's not that it's SARS, if it's not SARS it's containers falling, if it's not that it's tankers catching fire...surely, more must be done," she wrote.