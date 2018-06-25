24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian celebrities are reacting to the death of Daniel Oyebanjo III, the 13-month old son of singer, D'banj.

Little Daniel passed away on June 24, 2018, after he drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence earlier in the day.

Celebrities such as Toyin Aimakhu, Adesua Etomi, Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage have taken to social media to mourn after the news of his death was announced by his father via Instagram.

Check out their reactions:

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on Jun 24, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

The lord is your strength my brother A post shared by Dr SID (@iamdrsid) on Jun 24, 2018 at 3:06pm PDT

Heartbroken . God knows best. A post shared by Wande Coal (@wandecoal) on Jun 24, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT

In May 2017, D'banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed their first child . A proud father, he took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of the baby boy with the caption "#KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird."

D'banj's last Instagram photo of his son was posted during the last Father's Day. It was an adorable photo of the singer changing his son's diaper.