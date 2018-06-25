Toyin Aimakhu, Banky W, Don Jazzy among other celebrities have reacted to the death of D'banj's 13-month old son in a drowning accident.
Little Daniel passed away on June 24, 2018, after he drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence earlier in the day.
Celebrities such as Toyin Aimakhu, Adesua Etomi, Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage have taken to social media to mourn after the news of his death was announced by his father via Instagram.
Check out their reactions:
#emo#8J+Pvg==## Waking up to such news...full of tears and heartache. @iambangalee our hearts are with you during this very very trying time. I'm so so so sorry for your lose. This is truly every fear & nightmare of a parent. I saw it in my own parents eyes and it hurts. I pray you find strength in the Lord and know that your son will now and always be one of your guardian angels. Our love and prayers to you, your wife & your family. RIP to your sweet child. #emo#8J+Pvg==##
In May 2017, D'banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed their first child. A proud father, he took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of the baby boy with the caption "#KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird."
D'banj's last Instagram photo of his son was posted during the last Father's Day. It was an adorable photo of the singer changing his son's diaper.
Daniel Oyebanjo III's death comes weeks after his one-year-old birthday party on Sunday, May 20, 2018.