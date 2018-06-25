Pulse.ng logo
Celebrities react to death of Dbanj's son

D'Banj Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Adesua Etomi, Other celebrities react to death of singer's 13-month old son

Toyin Aimakhu, Banky W, Don Jazzy among other celebrities have reacted to the death of D'banj's 13-month old son in a drowning accident.

D'banj with his son Daniel Oyebanjo III play

D'banj with his son Daniel Oyebanjo III

(Instagram/IamBangalee)
Nigerian celebrities are reacting to the death of Daniel Oyebanjo III, the 13-month old son of singer, D'banj.

Little Daniel passed away on June 24, 2018, after he drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence earlier in the day.

Celebrities such as Toyin Aimakhu, Adesua Etomi, Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage have taken to social media to mourn after the news of his death was announced by his father via Instagram.

Trying Times #emo#8J+WpA==##. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful .

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

 

Check out their reactions:

 

 

 

 

In honour of a little beautiful angel Comforter...they need you.

A post shared by Adesua Etomi (@adesuaetomi) on

 

 

 

 

Just heard the worst news in a long time. #emo#8J+Pvw==##

A post shared by Donjazzy (@donjazzy) on

 

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on

 

 

The lord is your strength my brother

A post shared by Dr SID (@iamdrsid) on

 

Heartbroken . God knows best.

A post shared by Wande Coal (@wandecoal) on

May God Strengthen You!! @iambangalee #emo#8J+PvA==##

A post shared by Lasisi Elenu (@lasisielenu) on

 

In May 2017, D'banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed their first child. A proud father, he took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of the baby boy with the caption "#KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird."

D'banj's last Instagram photo of his son was posted during the last Father's Day. It was an adorable photo of the singer changing his son's diaper.

 

Daniel Oyebanjo III's death comes weeks after his one-year-old birthday party on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

