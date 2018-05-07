Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

CeeC, Chioma Avril could pass for sisters in new selfie

Chioma Avril

The ex BBN star shared the cute snap via her Instagram page today, May 7, 2018.

  • Published:
Bibyonce does Chioma's makeup for her birthday play

Bibyonce does Chioma's makeup for her birthday

(Instagram/ @bibyonce)
There have been speculations that Big Brother Naija second runner up, CeeC might be related to Davido's girlfriend, Chioma Avril.

Well, their new selfie together might be feeing those speculations even though they are not true.

ALSO READ: Peter Okoye, Don Jazzy react to singer's expensive birthday gift to girlfriend (Video)

See the post below:

Cee-C & Assurance..@thechefchi

A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (CeeCe) (@ceec_official) on

 

The location on the snap put them at the Dunes Center, Abuja.

Are they really that identical?

Singer's girlfriend reportedly seals multi-million naira endorsement deal

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma has reportedly signed a mouth-watering multi-million naira endorsement deal.

We can all remember a few days ago when Davido announced via his Instagram page that his girlfriend, Chioma had gotten an endorsement deal worth N60M but wanted more, well it looks like she has finally agreed to sign the deal.

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril on board a private jet play

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril on board a private jet

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

The music star hinted this on his Instagram stories when he posted a photo of Chioma having a photo section at the perceived location for the yet to be disclosed brand.

ALSO READ: 5 amazing things Davido has done for his girlfriend, Chioma Avril

"OVERNIGHT MILLIONAIRE!!!!!" he captioned the photo.

Davido celebrating with Chioma as she gets an endorsement deal play

Davido celebrating with Chioma as she gets an endorsement deal

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

This is one amazing relationship which isn't just all about love but also making the couple cash out at the bank, thumbs up Davido.

