Cee-C (BBNaija) is definitely a fashion style goal

Cee-C isn't just a pretty woman but it is very obvious that she has a fashion style which is becoming her trademark.

On our photo of the day, we can't take our eyes away from this eye-popping outfit worn by the reality TV star. It looks like everything Cee-C wears just shows that she going to become a fashion icon in the celebrity world. From the colour of the dress to the bag, not gorgetting the lovely shoe, Cee-C didn't come to play.

Since leaving the Big Brother house she has continued to stun us with her classy and refined style. Whatever Cee-C wears like the one she is wearing in this photo of the day, we love it and can't wait to see more of these photos.

We have become accustomed to her signature bodycon dresses and sleek hair, along with subtle, illuminating glam which brings out her natural beauty. Talking to Pulse about the evolution of her style, she said,

"I like looking good and I like good things so, for me, nothing has changed since the Big Brother house. Yes, of course, I now wear better stuff, more quality stuff because there wasn’t money at that time, now there’s money."