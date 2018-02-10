Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Caroline Danjuma loses her grandma

The Nollywood actress revealed via an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, February 10, that she has lost her grandmom.

Caroline Danjuma. play

Caroline Danjuma.

(Global Take)
Caroline Danjuma is dealing with a third loss in recent times, according to news reports, and our hearts go out to her.

The Nollywood actress has lost her grandmom who she seems to have been very close to.

ALSO READ: Actress calls out celebrities for skipping Libya slave trade protest

She revealed this in an Instagram post she shared via her page on Saturday, February 10.

You taught me to be strong when I am going through the storm . You were my mother/ grandmother/ father / teacher/ mentor .. I was your little angel . You taught me how to write, read , cook , pray .. taught me how to be neat and you emphasised on it. Constantly giving me words of advice since I was a child. When I go astray you scolded me then pulled me back with love .. I grew up meeting new faces because you believed in education , any girl that is an orphan you will bring her home and train her to university level not minding the cost and asking for nothing in return , you were a cheerful giver , an amazing artist and a super prayer warrior. The best part of me is credited to you mummy .. I grew up being content with whatever I had because you taught me so .for 6 yrs I watched you go through pain even till the last day ..paralysis came to play..the agile mother, active and hardworking woman I knew was gone but then you never allowed it to bring your ever happy mood down . You were always full of life and still giving us advise when you had the strength to . When I went through my storms it tore you apart , my pains were your pain and when I was happy you were the happiest . I was your #emo#4oCc##miss world #emo#4oCc## most beautiful c#emo#4oCZ##girl ( ur nickname for me). I am glad I made you proud to an extent . You were always there to listen to my pain .. I am happy you are in a better place .. I will miss the way you shower me with praise when I do something good and to cheer me up , I will also miss how you scold me without pity when I am wrong . You are the BEST. Forever the BEST . Thank you for giving your best to raise me, for your discipline , constant prayers and endless love . My inem, eka mi, imami.. please guide me from Haven .. I love you so much dearest love . RIP 8/2/18... as I walk through the valley of death, I fear no evil for the lord is with me #sometimesasmilehidesalotofpain #haventooktheirangel #4months3deaths

A post shared by H.R.M #emo#8J+PvA==## (@st_lilybeth) on

 

The loss of a lover

Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )

 

You would recall that Caroline Danjuma suffered a huge loss in Tagbo Umeike, who she revealed to have been her lover after the news of his death hit the media.

You will recall that Tagbo Umeike was a friend to music star, Davido.

He was found dead in the car after it was alleged that his body was dumped in the premises of a hospital, by some young men.

Caroline Danjuma play

Caroline Danjuma

(FashionPheeva)

 

It was the actress that broke the news of Tagbo's death, questioning Davido about the train of events that led to the death of her lover.

ALSO READ: Davido releases statement on Tagbo's death

She went on to berate him for returning to a gig and promoting his show despite the sad incident.

Caroline has since bid him a final good bye.

May God give her the grace to bear these loses.

