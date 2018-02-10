Caroline Danjuma loses her grandma

news

Caroline Danjuma is dealing with a third loss in recent times, according to news reports, and our hearts go out to her.

The Nollywood actress has lost her grandmom who she seems to have been very close to.

She revealed this in an Instagram post she shared via her page on Saturday, February 10.

The loss of a lover

You would recall that Caroline Danjuma suffered a huge loss in Tagbo Umeike, who she revealed to have been her lover after the news of his death hit the media .

You will recall that Tagbo Umeike was a friend to music star, Davido.

He was found dead in the car after it was alleged that his body was dumped in the premises of a hospital, by some young men.

It was the actress that broke the news of Tagbo's death, questioning Davido about the train of events that led to the death of her lover.

She went on to berate him for returning to a gig and promoting his show despite the sad incident.

Caroline has since bid him a final good bye.

May God give her the grace to bear these loses.