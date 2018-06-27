Caroline Danjuma adopts a baby girl

news

Caroline Danjuma is a proud mother again as she has adopted a baby girl.

The beautiful actress and mother made this known on her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, where she shared a photo of herself holding the hands of the new addition to her family.

"Meet my little angel .. an addition to my children. God who makes all things possible. #iadoptedachildtoday #sheissobeautiful. God who am I before you lord to deserve this .. pls don’t praise me but God," she captioned the photo.

Congratulations to Carolina Danjuma for this courageous move and for putting a smile on the face of the baby. We all love it when celebrities take it upon themselves to help out in the society. The list is endless of celebrities who have one way or the other impacted positively in the lives of children in our society.

Don Jazzy donates 500,000 naira to young boy in viral video

When the video of a little boy, Taju went viral a few weeks ago, Don Jazzy took it upon himself to assist the child by donating N500,000 to help send him back to school. According to comedian, AY who took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, he said Don Jazzy had contacted him to donate the said amount of money to help send Taju to school. He went on to put up a photo of the conversation he had with Don Jazzy where he promised to help the young boy.

"@donjazzy just reached out to me with 500k waiting for little Taju to go to school. We are still waiting to get proper information concerning meeting with him and his parents in Ibadan. Many thanks to @sotayogaga @funmiawelewa @adeniyijohnson who shared the video to our notice. I am so sure with the involvement of @moabudu @falzthebahdguy @iamsmade @_kehindebankole @iambimbothomas and other well-meaning Nigerians we shall make this happen to many other Tajus out there. God bless you all. #tajugoestoschool," he captioned the photo.