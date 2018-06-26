Pulse.ng logo
Cardi B slams those who exposed her secret wedding to Offset

Cardi B Rapper calls out those who exposed her secret wedding to Offset

Cardi B has come out clean about her rumoured wedding to Offset, saying they did because of love.

Cardi B play

Cardi B

(Instagram/IamCardiB)
It is no longer news that Cardi B secretly got married to Offset last year as the rapper slams those who went on to expose the private event.

Cardi B took to her Twitter page on Monday, June 25, 2018, where she shared the reason behind the title of her decision to get married.

"Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,'' she wrote.

 

She went on to address the situation of the press breaking the news which she called nosey.

"I appreciate and I love my husband so much for wanting to have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me! Well now since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock," she concluded.

Cardi B wearing a similar red Givenchy dress to Rihanna play

Cardi B wearing a similar red Givenchy dress to Rihanna

(Mediatakeout)

ALSO READ: Cardi B's fiance reportedly in another sextape scandal

Cardi B pregnant, expecting baby July

Cardi B performing at "Saturday Night Live" play

Cardi B performing at "Saturday Night Live"

(nbc)

 

It would be recalled that in March 2018, the gist of Cardi B being pregnant for Offset began to filter the air. According to TMZ, the rapper had earlier shut down rumours that she was pregnant, saying that she was just growing fat.

A member of her team had earlier said that she was pregnant during her performance at a Super Bowl party in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Daily Mail also reports that Cardi B hid her pregnancy by wearing a purple tulle gown when she showed up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Cardi B is engaged

Cardi B in Christian Siriano play

Cardi B in Christian Siriano.

(IHeartRadio)

 

Back in October 2017, Cardi B got engaged by boyfriend and rapper, Offset. The rapper popped the question to Bodak Yellow rapper during the Power 99’s Powerhouse event in Philadelphia.

Rapper, Offset crashes car, rushed to hospital play

Offset and Cardi B

(Rap-Up)

 

the audience went wild watching Offset go down on his knee before showing Cardi the enormous diamond ring. The rapper said yes and hugged her boyfriend before going on to dance excitedly.

