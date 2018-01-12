Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

"Buhari is the worst president in the world" Skales laments

Skales Singer calls out Buhari as the worst president in the world

Skales slams President Buhari over the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force.

Skales calls out President Muhammadu Buhari play

Skales calls out President Muhammadu Buhari

Skales has blasted President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The music star who could not hide his disdain for the present situation in Nigeria took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, where he called out Mr President.

"Buhari is the worst president in the world yes I said it ....this human abuse has to stop ...u lied to us wen I wanted to be voted in ...shame !!! I love my country and I want the best for my country," he tweeted.

 

Skales' comment appears to be based on the recent accusations levelled against men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) which have come under serious fire for their alleged roles in beating up and illegally arresting innocent Nigerians.

"Worst government worst leadership my country is a tragedy and a joke and it’s crazy how we adapt to this nonsense....big up naija people...it’s time we come togeda and stand against this bullshit end sars and bullying from our president he doesn’t care about us," he also tweeted.

play

Skales is not the first artist to come out to blast President Buhari over certain issues in the country. Controversial musician and activist, Charly Boy back in 2017 led a protest in Abuja which he termed an Anti-Buhari protest. At some point in the protest, it was alleged that Charly boy was assaulted.

