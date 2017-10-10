Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  Brother to late singer's friend says circulated autopsy is fake

Davido Brother to late singer's friend says circulated autopsy is fake

According to the brother of late Tagbo, Chigbo, the autopsy report being circulated is fake

  • Published:
Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the wake of the autopsy report of the late Davido's friend, Tagbo which has been circulating, his brother claims it is fake.

In a chat with blogger, Linda Ikeji, the brother to the late Tagbo, Chigbo said he was at the coroner's office when the news broke online. He also told Linda Ikeji that the autopsy is 100% false and that the family would be releasing a statement regarding late Tagbo's autopsy result later today.

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew. play

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew.

(Bella Naija)

"The autopsy is false, I can say that categorically. I saw the fake autopsy when I was in the coroner's office. We started the autopsy yesterday. We would release an official statement by the end of today," he said.

Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )

ALSO READ: Pulse readers think Davido shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's death

It would be recalled that on October 9, 2017, an autopsy report was released by blogger, Linda Ikeji stating the cause of Tagbo's death.

Tagbo was the lover of Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma died on October 4, 2017, after he went on a drinking bout with his friends, Davido inclusive.

Caroline Danjuma play

Caroline Danjuma

(Caroline Danjuma(Instagram))

 

Caroline Danjuma had called out Davido, saying he had questions to answer over the death of Tagbo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage Singer shares passionate hug with Teebillz at award showbullet
2 Toke Makinwa Media personality reportedly dating 70-year-old man?bullet
3 Caroline Danjuma Actress says Davido's friend, Tagbo was her loverbullet

Related Articles

Davido Autopsy claims Tagbo reportedly died from excessive alcohol consumption
Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Davido be blamed for Tagbo incidence?
DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJ
Davido How singer lost 3 friends in one week
Davido "God bless you" singer replies fan who accuses him over the death of friends
Pulse List 7 things you must do before partying with friends
Davido Singer cancels performance to deal with the loss of his friends
DJ Olu Family releases press statement over death of Davido's DJ
DJ Olu Hard drugs reportedly found in DJ's car
Davido Pulse readers think celeb shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's death

Celebrities

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges
Davido Pulse readers think celeb shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's death
Deejay Olu , official DJ of Davido
DJ Olu Family releases press statement over death of Davido's DJ
Davido and Tagbo
Davido Singer cancels performance to deal with the loss of his friends
Toke Makinwa looking like a baby girl
Toke Makinwa All the men allegedly in Toke Makinwa's life