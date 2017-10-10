In the wake of the autopsy report of the late Davido's friend, Tagbo which has been circulating, his brother claims it is fake.

In a chat with blogger, Linda Ikeji, the brother to the late Tagbo, Chigbo said he was at the coroner's office when the news broke online. He also told Linda Ikeji that the autopsy is 100% false and that the family would be releasing a statement regarding late Tagbo's autopsy result later today.

"The autopsy is false, I can say that categorically. I saw the fake autopsy when I was in the coroner's office. We started the autopsy yesterday. We would release an official statement by the end of today," he said.

It would be recalled that on October 9, 2017, an autopsy report was released by blogger, Linda Ikeji stating the cause of Tagbo's death.

Tagbo was the lover of Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma died on October 4, 2017, after he went on a drinking bout with his friends, Davido inclusive.

Caroline Danjuma had called out Davido, saying he had questions to answer over the death of Tagbo.