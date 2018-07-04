news

Bayo Bankole popularly known as Boy Alinco is one lucky guy as he survived a ghastly car accident in the United States of America.

The funny actor made this known on his Facebook page on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. According to the actor, he is thankful to God for sparing his life even though he is pained for losing such a beautiful car.

"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil... 07/01/2018, Thank you, God, for sparing my life, so painful to lose a beautiful toy... In his name I shall rise again..." he wrote.

Front the look of the photos of the car which looks badly destroyed, Boy Alinco is one lucky guy to have gotten out of it alive. Over the last year, a number of celebrities have been involved in car accidents, luckily, they have all survived them.

Earlier in April 2018, Adunni Ade narrowly escaped what would have been a terrible car accident . The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, April 23, 2018, where she narrated how her trip from Ogbomosho to Lagos almost turned into a nightmare.

"One of the scariest moments of my life. I started my journey back to Lagos from Ilorin at 4:00 am. An hour into the journey, I arrived at Ogbomosho on a narrow road. All of a sudden, a trailer coming at high speed with full headlight swarved towards me. My heart skipped several beats! I thought that’s it! Trying to avoid getting hit, I drove off the small road and boom! My tyre was gone. It took me a while to get myself together, came out to check the damage. It was dark, no streetlights. I was scared! My mind went blank. I thought of the worst.

"Summoned enough courage to get out of my car for the 2nd time to ask travelers for assistance. None stopped! Some slowed down but where to scared to stop as it was still dark. Finally! A trailer stopped and reluctantly decided to help. It would take 3 hours to take the tyre off. Eventually, it was removed. These 2 men saved me! Abbey to the Left said he’s conscience wouldn’t have allowed him to drive off! I guess my job on this earth isn’t completed yet. Thank you to everyone to checked up on me," she wrote.

The mother of two almost went on to call out contractors who get awarded contracts to construct roads but end up using such funds to sponsor their lavish lifestyle.