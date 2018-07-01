My husband and I were violent for 10 years as a couple - Bose Alao

news

Nollywood actress, Bose Alao admitted that her marriage to Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Razaq Omotoyossi, has been violent for 10 years of marriage.

In a report by Lindaikejiblog, the actress said she was as violent as her husband in the marriage that has produced four daughters.

“To be honest with you, I and my husband are violent towards each other and we’re trying to get help. Whenever he hits me, I retaliate but everybody knows that he can beat me. Every marriage has issues but we often expect too much from our partners. There was a time my pastor even told me that I should put water in my mouth whenever I am angry but it didn’t work and I spat out the water when we were fighting,” she said.

However, the actress said she and her husband are currently undergoing therapy session to help heal their wounds and patch their broken relationship.

“We are both undergoing therapy right now. Now, I am very quiet; even when my husband is upset, I keep calm. I thank God that there is peace in our marriage now and I pray there wouldn’t be any incidence of domestic violence again.

“When you beat a woman, she develops an unbridled hatred for you. I believe a woman has the power to mold her husband into whatever shape she wants; anybody can change. When we came back together, we were both sorry and are both looking for ways to coexist peacefully because of our children. All our offspring are girls and a lot of men don’t want to marry women from broken homes,” she said.

Omotoyossi and her husband have had problems with their marriage with the actress calling it quit on their tenth wedding anniversary with an Instagram post.