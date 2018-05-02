Blake Lively unfollows husband, Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

news

Another Hollywood marriage drama is taking place as actress, Blake Lively has deleted all her photos from her Instagram page including that of her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

A quick look at the award-winning actress' Instagram page shows that she had unfollowed everyone on her Instagram page including her celebrity friends. Her husband Ryan Reynolds wasn't spared as he too got the hammer.

Fans and admirers are beginning to wonder what this move is all about because we all know when celebrities began to have cracks in their marriages or relationships, their Instagram page suffers the most.

ALSO READ: Is Blake Lively the hottest pregnant celebrity in Hollywood

Mercy Johnson shuts down marriage crisis after she deletes husband's photos on her Instagram page

Back in Nigeria, we all know how the gist of Mercy Johnson deleting all her photos from Instagram almost caused an uproar. It was alleged that she was beginning to have marriage issues that were why she deleted all her photos of her husband from her page.

However, the actress later came out to debunk the claims on her Instagram page on Monday, January 8, 2017, where she posted a photo of herself and her husband, Prince Odi in their bedroom reading a bible together.

"Okay ooo...there is God ooo..in this new year? Hmmmm wish me better na.thats not happening is it your delete?#imustaskpermissiontopostnewpictures#icarryb****tforunaooo#," she captioned the shot.