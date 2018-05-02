Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Blake Lively unfollows husband, Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

Blake Lively Actress deletes all her photos, unfollows husband, Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

All might not be rosy with Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds following the actress' decision to unfollow him on Instagram.

  • Published:
Ryan Reynold play

Ryan Reynold

(Instagram/RyanReynold)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Another Hollywood marriage drama is taking place as actress, Blake Lively has deleted all her photos from her Instagram page including that of her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

A quick look at the award-winning actress' Instagram page shows that she had unfollowed everyone on her Instagram page including her celebrity friends. Her husband Ryan Reynolds wasn't spared as he too got the hammer.

Fans and admirers are beginning to wonder what this move is all about because we all know when celebrities began to have cracks in their marriages or relationships, their Instagram page suffers the most.

Blake Lively deletes all her photos from Instagram play

Blake Lively deletes all her photos from Instagram

(Instagram/BlakeLively)

play

 

ALSO READ: Is Blake Lively the hottest pregnant celebrity in Hollywood

ryan reynolds blake lively play

ryan reynolds blake lively

(Photograph by Jackson Lee / Getty Images)

 

Mercy Johnson shuts down marriage crisis after she deletes husband's photos on her Instagram page

Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie play

Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie

(Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie)

 

Back in Nigeria, we all know how the gist of Mercy Johnson deleting all her photos from Instagram almost caused an uproar. It was alleged that she was beginning to have marriage issues that were why she deleted all her photos of her husband from her page.

However, the actress later came out to debunk the claims on her Instagram page on Monday, January 8, 2017, where she posted a photo of herself and her husband, Prince Odi in their bedroom reading a bible together.

 

"Okay ooo...there is God ooo..in this new year? Hmmmm wish me better na.thats not happening is it your delete?#imustaskpermissiontopostnewpictures#icarryb****tforunaooo#," she captioned the shot.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23bullet
2 Davido Take a look at all the women involved in singer's lifebullet
3 Davido Check out AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to...bullet

Related Articles

Grammy Awards 2018 Check out full list of winners on music's biggest night
Tech 10 actors who have publicly denounced Woody Allen or donated their salaries to charity after working on his movies
Strategy Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife runs one of the most exclusive fashion labels — and now it's in jeopardy
Blake Lively Actress just revealed the reason why her relationship with Ryan Reynolds is so strong
Tech Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin shared the first pictures of 'Deadpool 2's' Cable
MET Gala 2017 See cutest couples on the red carpet
Odd Enough ​Ryan Reynolds helps teen get back at her ex-boyfriend with hilarious tweet
Fitness Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 2' with a 'flashdance'-inspired instagram post
Pulse List 5 celebrities whose nude photos have been exposed
Tech Ryan Reynolds posted a funny letter in which Deadpool gets rejected from the Avengers

Celebrities

Sophie Momodu launches fashion collection
Davido Singer's baby mama, Sophia Momodu deactivates Instagram page after massive troll
AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend
Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to girlfriend, Chioma
Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma
Davido Singer says girlfriend just got offered N60M endorsement deal
Timaya
Timaya See adorable photo of singer with his pretty daughters