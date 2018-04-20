Bishop Imeh's alleged chats with mysterious woman revealed

news

Bishop Imeh is presenting embroiled in a cheating scandal as a chat between himself and a mysterious lady has surfaced online.

The funny actor in the chat is alleged to have tried to hook up with the lady at Eko Hotel and Suites. However, in a sudden twist, the lady declined hooking up with the actor. It looked like his because of his continuous persistence, the lady apparently got angry and began to reign insults on the actor.

It even got to the point in one of the alleged conversations that the lady threatened to expose him and even went as far as insulting the actor's wife, Idara.

This is one story that doesn't look complete because from the chats she was all nice and all of a sudden she switched off. Hopefully, we get to see the end of this gist.

ALSO READ: Bishop Imeh dedicates daughter in church

Celebrities are never far from drama and scandals and when it has to do with cheating, it is usually a big deal. We can't forget the time a similar gist like that of Bishop Imeh played out. We are talking about the time media personality, Stephanie Coker's husband, Olumide Aderinokun was accused of allegedly cheating on her.

Just in case you didn't the story, a viral photoshopped chat conversation which allegedly shows Stephanie Coker's husband, Olumide and Yolanda Nifise Ayemo, a student of Bells University of Technology, Otta, arranging to meet in a hotel for a hookup was released in January 2018.

The release of the chat conversation speculated that Olumide was having an affair barely a year after his marriage to Stephanie Coker, an allegation he vehemently denied .