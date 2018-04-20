Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Bishop Imeh's alleged chats with mysterious woman revealed

Bishop Imeh Cheating scandal as alleged chat between actor and mystery woman surfaces

Bishop Imeh has reportedly been accused of infidelity after a chat with a mysterious woman surfaced online.

Bishop Imeh play

Bishop Imeh

(Instagram/OkonLagos)
Bishop Imeh is presenting embroiled in a cheating scandal as a chat between himself and a mysterious lady has surfaced online.

The funny actor in the chat is alleged to have tried to hook up with the lady at Eko Hotel and Suites. However, in a sudden twist, the lady declined hooking up with the actor. It looked like his because of his continuous persistence, the lady apparently got angry and began to reign insults on the actor.

It even got to the point in one of the alleged conversations that the lady threatened to expose him and even went as far as insulting the actor's wife, Idara.

 

This is one story that doesn't look complete because from the chats she was all nice and all of a sudden she switched off. Hopefully, we get to see the end of this gist.

Alleged chats between Okon Lagos and mysterious woman play

Alleged chats between Okon Lagos and mysterious woman

(Instablog9ja)

Continuation of the chat conversation play

Continuation of the chat conversation

(Instablog9ja)

Okon Lagos' chat with the mysterious lady play

Okon Lagos' chat with the mysterious lady

(Instablog9ja)

Imeh Bishop, wife dedicate baby play

Imeh Bishop and wife, Idara

(BellaNaija)

 

Celebrities are never far from drama and scandals and when it has to do with cheating, it is usually a big deal. We can't forget the time a similar gist like that of Bishop Imeh played out. We are talking about the time media personality, Stephanie Coker's husband, Olumide Aderinokun was accused of allegedly cheating on her.

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun. play

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun.

(Bella Naija)

 

Just in case you didn't the story, a viral photoshopped chat conversation which allegedly shows Stephanie Coker's husband, Olumide and Yolanda  Nifise Ayemo, a student of Bells University of Technology, Otta, arranging to meet in a hotel for a hookup was released in January 2018.

Stephanie Coker play

Stephanie Coker

(Instagram/StephanieCokerAderinokun)

 

The release of the chat conversation speculated that Olumide was having an affair barely a year after his marriage to Stephanie Coker, an allegation he vehemently denied.

Olumide Aderinokun's alleged mistress, Yolanda Nifise Ayemo play

Olumide Aderinokun's alleged mistress, Yolanda Nifise Ayemo

(instagram)

 

The lady caught in the center of the drama, Yolanda Nifise Ayemo in her press statement revealed that she has never at any time in her life met Olumide Adenirokun, Stephanie's husband. She also says that her account has been compromised which has resulted in it getting hacked.

