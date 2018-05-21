Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000

American superstar singer, Beyoncé, has reportedly bought a church in New Orleans.

American singer Beyoncé known privately as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is reported to have bought a church in New Orleans.

She's one of the most famous people on the planet. But it seems her career in showbiz is just isn't enough for Queen Bey, who is 36 years.

According to TMZ, Queen Bey is the new owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft house of God in The Big Easy. The New Orleans church which is more than 100-years-old was listed at $850,000 (£631,000) foot and has been out of use as a religious place for a while.

The site also reported that the church was built in the early 1900s, but has been out of commission as a place of worship for some time due to its church members passing away.

The news comes weeks after San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral Church held a ‘Beyonce Mass’ with more than 900 people in attendance to worship the singer.

