Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Belinda Effah has got be the new "Cinderella"

Photo Of The Day Belinda Effah has got to be the new "Cinderella"

On our photo of the day, Belinda Effah's sexiness can't go unnoticed even in a long dress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belinda Effah play

Belinda Effah

(Instagram/Belinda Effah)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Let's a second and pause to one of the most beautiful, talented and delectable actors in the Nollywood industry, Belinda Effah.

Belinda Effah makes a rare but spectacular entrance into our photo of the day with this amazing outfit. You can't go through a photo of Belinda and not notice how gorgeous but very sexy and appealing she is.

For this photo of the day, even though she looks all classy and stylish, you cant take away the sexy vibes she brings to the outfit. Well, we cant call Belinda our exact role model on the red carpet but hey, a girl has got some good days where you can pass for the fairytale "Cinderella."

Career-wise, Belinda Effah over the years has gone from that rookie to become a name to watch out for in the industry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Olamide Rapper's mum is dead as son turns 3bullet
2 Kim Kardashian Reality star goes naked againbullet
3 Dorcas Shola-Fapson You've got to read this heartfelt letter Bovi...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 movies you've probably seen Daniella Okeke in
"Lost in London" Uduak Oguamanam, Emem Isong, Desmond Elliot attend private screening
Belinda Effah Actress owes career success to Emem Isong
Chacha Eke 10 best on-set photos of "The Promise" actress
Sly Monay Fashion brand launches 'Cravat Masrecraft: Afro-European Collection' [Photos]
BON Awards 2016 Omoni Oboli, Iretiola Doyle, Alexx Ekubo get nominations
NEA 2016 Daniel K Daniel, Ramsey Nouah, IK Ogbonna, Femi Jacobs battle for best actor
"Road to Yesterday" Movie featuring Genevieve Nnaji, Oris Erhuero to debut on Netflix in July
OC Ukeje Actor talks shooting sex scenes in Nollywood
"Traits" Salma Aminu set to release new movie

Celebrities

Odunlade Adekola
Odunlade Adekola Actor throws surprise birthday party for actress Eniola Ajao (Photos)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Yes, the reality star goes nude for the umpteenth time
Rahama Sadau
#WomanCrushWednesday The gorgeous, talented actress from the North, Rahama Sadau
Di'ja Singer is expecting baby number 2!