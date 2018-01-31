Belinda Effah has got be the new "Cinderella"

news

Let's a second and pause to one of the most beautiful, talented and delectable actors in the Nollywood industry, Belinda Effah.

Belinda Effah makes a rare but spectacular entrance into our photo of the day with this amazing outfit. You can't go through a photo of Belinda and not notice how gorgeous but very sexy and appealing she is.

For this photo of the day, even though she looks all classy and stylish, you cant take away the sexy vibes she brings to the outfit. Well, we cant call Belinda our exact role model on the red carpet but hey, a girl has got some good days where you can pass for the fairytale "Cinderella."

Career-wise, Belinda Effah over the years has gone from that rookie to become a name to watch out for in the industry.