BBNaija housemate, Lolu launches Vlog - Chronicles of Lolu

news

Big Brother Naija finalist, Lolu has just launched a Vlog - Chronicles of Lolu.

Lolu made the announcement via a post on his Twitter timeline.

According to the former BBNaija housemate, the Vlog is aimed at sharing his thoughts and opinions on social and personal issues.

“#ChroniclesOfLolu was conceived as a result positive feedback on my diary sessions during my time in the BBNaija house. It is directed at sharing my thoughts and opinions on social, personal issues & entertainment to mention a select few.

“#ChroniclesOfLolu Those memorable times have given me the platform to birth this. I am truly thankful.

“#ChroniclesOfLolu will have 12 episodes in its first season, produced in collaboration with #LoluForce Media Cluster and directed by Alte studios. This will be shared on a dedicated Youtube channel every Thursday evening.

“#ChroniclesOfLolu will aim to answer questions on social media from #LoluForce and everyone else. It’s purpose will be to educate, inspire and motivate. If you sent questions in - you just might have answers to them soon!

ALSO READ: Lolu says he was molested at age 5 by housemaid

In the first episode, Lolu talks about Dealing with Societal Stereotypes.