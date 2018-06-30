Pulse.ng logo
BBNaija housemate, Lolu launches Vlog - Chronicles of Lolu

According to Lolu, the Vlog is aimed at sharing his thoughts and opinions on social and personal issues.

  • Published:
Big Brother Naija finalist, Lolu has just launched a Vlog - Chronicles of Lolu.

Lolu made the announcement via a post on his Twitter timeline.

“#ChroniclesOfLolu was conceived as a result positive feedback on my diary sessions during my time in the BBNaija house. It is directed at sharing my thoughts and opinions on social, personal issues & entertainment to mention a select few.

“#ChroniclesOfLolu Those memorable times have given me the platform to birth this. I am truly thankful.

BBNaija housemate, Lolu launches Vlog - Chronicles of Lolu play

Anto and Lolu speak to Pulse about the possibility of their relationship having a future after the Big Brother Naija show.

 

“#ChroniclesOfLolu will have 12 episodes in its first season, produced in collaboration with #LoluForce Media Cluster and directed by Alte studios. This will be shared on a dedicated Youtube channel every Thursday evening.

“#ChroniclesOfLolu will aim to answer questions on social media from #LoluForce and everyone else. It’s purpose will be to educate, inspire and motivate. If you sent questions in - you just might have answers to them soon!

 

BBNaija housemate, Lolu launches Vlog - Chronicles of Lolu play

Anto and Lolu's interview with Pulse

 

ALSO READ: Lolu says he was molested at age 5 by housemaid

 

 

In the first episode, Lolu talks about Dealing with Societal Stereotypes.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

