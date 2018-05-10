Banky W says he loves the size of Adesua Etomi's boobs

news

Calm down guys, yes, Banky W said he likes the size of his wife's boobs and trust us he isn't even hiding it from the public.

The singer made this known on Adesua Etomi's comment section on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, when the actress had posted a video of On-Air personality, Toolz Oniru's new lingerie line and had some really nice words for the media personality.

"This is amazing Tolu @toolzo I'm a huge believer in loving the skin that you're in and I promise you...if I had big boobs..I'd have bought but since we are not quite there (lol) I'm sharing so that my curvaceous fam know they're sorted. Congratulations and may all your efforts be crowned with great success," she wrote.

Then Banky W took to the comment section to give his pretty wife some moral support, "Lol don't worry We like ya own like dat," he wrote.

Awwww, Banky W and Adesua Etomi keep giving us couple goals even when they aren't trying so hard. The last time we got to see these guys show us that their marriage looks like an everyday honeymoon was when Adesua Etomi sent Banky W a message on his birthday.

The heartfelt birthday message

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, where she described him as the best ride she has ever had in her life.

"Bubba @bankywellington, you know I love rides (rollercoaster rides, car rides, bike rides) and boy have I been on some amazing rides but life with you is by far the best ride I’ve EVER been on. It’s a ride I never want to get off. You are a reflection of God’s deep love for me. You are everything I prayed for. You’re the most beautiful surprise. You are proof that God is real. That silent prayers are heard. That his love can be felt. That his love is true. You inspire me,'' she wrote. She went on to pray for Banky, by speaking favour into every area of his life.

Banky W weds Adesua Etomi

Banky W and Adesua Etomi got married in 2017 in what is seen as the most talked about wedding of the year. The couple had their traditional wedding in Lagos which was attended by virtually everyone in the entertainment industry.