Banky W says he loves the size of Adesua Etomi's boobs

Banky W doesn't want his wife, Adesua Etomi to ever bother about the size of her boobs because he loves them the way they are.
The singer made this known on Adesua Etomi's comment section on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, when the actress had posted a video of On-Air personality, Toolz Oniru's new lingerie line and had some really nice words for the media personality.
"This is amazing Tolu @toolzo I'm a huge believer in loving the skin that you're in and I promise you...if I had big boobs..I'd have bought but since we are not quite there (lol) I'm sharing so that my curvaceous fam know they're sorted. Congratulations and may all your efforts be crowned with great success," she wrote.
This is amazing Tolu @toolzo I'm a huge believer in loving the skin that you're in and I promise you...if I had big boobs..I'd have bought but since we are not quite there (lol) I'm sharing so that my curvaceous fam know they're sorted. Congratulations and may all your efforts be crowned with great success.
Then Banky W took to the comment section to give his pretty wife some moral support, "Lol don't worry We like ya own like dat," he wrote.
Awwww, Banky W and Adesua Etomi keep giving us couple goals even when they aren't trying so hard. The last time we got to see these guys show us that their marriage looks like an everyday honeymoon was when Adesua Etomi sent Banky W a message on his birthday.
The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, where she described him as the best ride she has ever had in her life.
Bubba @bankywellington , you know I love rides (rollercoaster rides, car rides, bike rides) and boy have i been on some amazing rides but life with you is by far the best ride I#emo#4oCZ##ve EVER been on. It#emo#4oCZ##s a ride I never want to get off. You are a reflection of God#emo#4oCZ##s deep love for me. You are everything i prayed for. You#emo#4oCZ##re the most beautiful surprise. You are proof that God is real. That silent prayers are heard. That his love can be felt. That his love is true. You inspire me. You make me better and coming home to you everyday is one of the greatest blessings of my life. Your heart is unmatched. Your love makes everyday a beautiful day. I am by far the luckiest woman in the world. I love you soooo much sometimes I feel like my heart is going to burst open. I celebrate you today and I hope I make you feel as special and as loved as you always make me feel. I am so blessed to call you my husband and in 50 years, may we be cute, wrinkly, have great dentition, be in great health and deeper in love. I look forward to dancing with you like this forever, surrounded by God#emo#4oCZ##s peace and love. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, may the Lord surround you now and forever. May he continue to announce you to the world, may he bless all the work of your hands, may he make you a channel of blessings. A city set upon a hill cannot be hidden, I declare that your glory shall never be hidden. I speak God's favour into every area of your life. May the good lord continue to light your path in Jesus name. Amen. Happy birthday baby. Words will NEVER be enough.
"Bubba @bankywellington, you know I love rides (rollercoaster rides, car rides, bike rides) and boy have I been on some amazing rides but life with you is by far the best ride I’ve EVER been on. It’s a ride I never want to get off. You are a reflection of God’s deep love for me. You are everything I prayed for. You’re the most beautiful surprise. You are proof that God is real. That silent prayers are heard. That his love can be felt. That his love is true. You inspire me,'' she wrote. She went on to pray for Banky, by speaking favour into every area of his life.
Banky W and Adesua Etomi got married in 2017 in what is seen as the most talked about wedding of the year. The couple had their traditional wedding in Lagos which was attended by virtually everyone in the entertainment industry.
The couple then moved to South Africa for where they had their white wedding which was attended by close friends and family members.