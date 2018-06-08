Banky W says Chimamanda Adichie statement is ridiculous

news

Chimamanda Adichie comments on finding a problem with men holding doors for women has gotten a lot of people talking including music star, Banky W who thinks it is ridiculous.

According to Banky W, most men hold doors for women because they are gently and romantic unlike the insinuation being portrayed by Chimamanda Adichie.

"Chivalry is done nit because women are a weaker sex, but because some of us want to be gentlemanly and romantic. Apparently, this is not ok to her, but to me, this is just reaching. I'm sorry but this is now getting a little ridiculous. To each his/her own, I guess. Ugh," he wrote.

Apparently, a lot of people aren't finding Chimamanda Adichie's latest comments during her recent interview with Trevor Noah inspiring rather it is perceived to be inciting and would cause more divides between men and women.

Chimamanda Adichie on Thursday, June 7, 2018, shared one of her personal views which has now become controversial and this time she says she has a problem with men holding doors for women . The award-winning author made this known during her recent interview with Trevor Noah. According to Chimamanda, even though she likes the idea of men holding the door for women, she has a problem with it.

"I think just like holding the door shouldn't be gender because we should open the door for everyone. I hold the door for men and women. I think the idea of sort of holding the door for a woman because she is a woman, I have trouble with, I'm quite happy for people to hold the door for me i hope they are not doing for the sort of idea of chivalry because chivalry is the idea of women are somehow weak and need protecting but we know that there many women who are stronger than men," she said