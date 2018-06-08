Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Banky W says Chimamanda Adichie statement is ridiculous

Banky W Singer thinks Chimamanda Adichie's latest comments on chivalry is ridiculous

Banky W isn't really impressed over comments made by Chimamanda Adichie over men holding doors for women.

  • Published:
Banky W play

Banky W

(Instagram/BankyW)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chimamanda Adichie comments on finding a problem with men holding doors for women has gotten a lot of people talking including music star, Banky W who thinks it is ridiculous.

According to Banky W, most men hold doors for women because they are gently and romantic unlike the insinuation being portrayed by Chimamanda Adichie.

"Chivalry is done nit because women are a weaker sex, but because some of us want to be gentlemanly and romantic. Apparently, this is not ok to her, but to me, this is just reaching. I'm sorry but this is now getting a little ridiculous. To each his/her own, I guess. Ugh," he wrote.

Bamky W's comment on Chimamanda Adichie's chivalry statement play

Bamky W's comment on Chimamanda Adichie's chivalry statement

(BankyW)

 

Apparently, a lot of people aren't finding Chimamanda Adichie's latest comments during her recent interview with Trevor Noah inspiring rather it is perceived to be inciting and would cause more divides between men and women.

Anakle films, Inkblot team up for up North play

Banky W ready for #Zaidik2018

ALSO READ: Banky W says he loves the size of Adesua Etomi's boobs

Chimamanda Adichie says she has issues with men holding doors for women (Video)

Chimamanda Adichie play

Chimamanda Adichie

(Instagram/ChimamandaAdichie)

Chimamanda Adichie on Thursday, June 7, 2018, shared one of her personal views which has now become controversial and this time she says she has a problem with men holding doors for women. The award-winning author made this known during her recent interview with Trevor Noah. According to Chimamanda, even though she likes the idea of men holding the door for women, she has a problem with it.

Chimamanda at Amherst College wearing Re. Lagos play

Chimamanda at Amherst College wearing Re. Lagos

 

"I think just like holding the door shouldn't be gender because we should open the door for everyone. I hold the door for men and women. I think the idea of sort of holding the door for a woman because she is a woman, I have trouble with, I'm quite happy for people to hold the door for me i hope they are not doing for the sort of idea of  chivalry because chivalry is the  idea of women are somehow weak and need protecting but we know that there many women who are stronger than men," she said

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Celebrity Lifestyle Peter Okoye vs Timaya, battle of exotic mansionsbullet
2 Yvonne Nelson Trouble in paradise as actress deletes photos and...bullet
3 Photo Of The Day 'Pregnancy' looks good on Mercy Aigbe!bullet

Related Articles

Love Stories Check out 5 celebrity relationships we didn't see coming
Banky W Singer says he loves the size of Adesua Etomi's boobs
Photo Of The Day Couples that slay together! The Wellingtons vs The Obi-Uchendus
Zainab Balogun 5 films of Nollywood actress you should see
Gabriel Afolayan Pictures from actor's traditional wedding
Toolz, Tunde Demuren OAP, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Simi Adekunle Gold sends singer cute message on her birthday
Video Adesua Etomi stars and stuns in Banky W's new video 'Whatchu Doing Tonight' [Remix]
Funke Akindele Actress sends a prayerful message to husband, JJC on his birthday
Photo Of The Day Banky W, Adesua rocking Super Eagles jersey at the Wembley

Celebrities

It is time to find out what is going on between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage 3 times these guys gave us a tip-off about their relationship
Chimamanda Adichie
Chimamanda Adichie Author says she has issues with men holding doors for women (Video)
Jaywon
Jaywon Ruggedman shares videos of SARS disruption of singer's birthday party
Kanayo O. Kanayo
Pulse List Check out celebrities who have declared intentions to run for elections in 2019