Awesome Chidiebere loses son

Nollywood actor, Awesome Chidiebere has lost his son to the cold hands of death.

The actor made this known on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, on his Instagram page where he shared the sad incident of how he got home to meet the corpse of his son.

"Never thought I would wake up this morning and not find you, never thought I would rush to Enugu this morning just to see your corpse. such a smart kid. I don't even know what to say again but why my Troy? Why why why now Devil, you must stay away from me and my loved ones. Devil you have been put to shame and you have been defeated and affliction shall not rise the second time. Rest in peace my boy. We love you," he wrote.

This is another sad news in the entertainment industry because we have barely gotten over the shocking passing away of D'banj's son who died a few days ago.

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Nigerian pop star D'banj lost his 13-month old son Daniel Oyebanjo III . According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that little Daniel drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence in the afternoon. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

D'banj who was in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."