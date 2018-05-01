Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Avicii reportedly committed suicide with broken glass!

Avicii Disc Jockey reportedly committed suicide with broken glass!

There seems to be a twist surrounding the death of disc jockey, Avicii.

  • Published:
Avicii play

Avicii

(Instagram/Avicii)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The news going around now is that Avicii reportedly committed suicide with a broken glass.

According to TMZ, sources close to them revealed that he indeed took his own life even though his parents are of a different opinion. The sources also reveal that the method of death was a shard of glass that caused massive bleeding.

The two sources close to TMZ also reports that Avicii broke a bottle and used the glass to inflict the fatal wound. One of the sources says it was a wine bottle.

DJ Avicii at the MasterCard Lounge at Westwood One Backstage on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. play

DJ Avicii at the MasterCard Lounge at Westwood One Backstage on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

(Christopher Polk / Getty)

 

TMZ also reports that the point of injury was Avicii's neck but another strongly denies that, saying it was his wrist. TMZ also reported that even though they cannot confirm the story, cannot confirm this, but the sources were privy to specific information about Avicii's death.

play


ALSO READPopular Nigerian DJ dies of electrocution in Delta

Swedish Disc Jockey, Avicii, found dead

DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. play

DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

(Rich Polk / Getty)

 

Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, popularly known as Avicii is dead, his publicist Diana Baron confirmed. He was said to have been found dead on Friday, April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old.

Baron said in a statement, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

DJ Avicii backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. play

DJ Avicii backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

(Jason Merritt / Getty)

 

He was best known for hit songs like 'Wake Me Up' and 'Levels' - both of which peaked at number one on the Billboard list of top dance club songs.

Avicii, who was twice-nominated for a Grammy Award, released his debut album 'True' in 2013, and it premiered in the top ten in ten different countries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Tobi Ex-BBNaija star says he would kill Cee C, Nina, marry Alexbullet
2 Vandora Watch Big Brother contestant give us an eyeful of her boobs at...bullet
3 Davido Lovestruck singer shuts down club as he celebrates...bullet

Related Articles

Tech DJ and producer Avicii warned 'I'm going to die' in a documentary released 6 months before he was found dead at 28
Tech Avicii's family has implied his death was a suicide, saying 'he could not go on any longer'
Tech DJ and producer Avicii has died at 28
Finance The architect behind Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $88 million house is building a new $500 million LA mansion that has 20 bedrooms, 7 pools, and a jellyfish lounge
Diamond Platnumz Tanzanian singer wins 'Best Act Africa/India' at MTV EMAs
MTV Europe Music Awards 2015 See full list of winners
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 3rd blind auditions
Tech The 5 best new songs you can stream right now, from the likes of Avicii and The National
Avicii Swedish DJ dies at 28
Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': family

Celebrities

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'O Actress shares photos of her experience as she visits Nigeria
Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner
Davido Check out AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend
Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma
Davido Singer gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23
Nonso Amadi
#ManCrushMonday The new promising voice of alternative music, Nonso Amadi