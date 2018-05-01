Avicii reportedly committed suicide with broken glass!

news

The news going around now is that Avicii reportedly committed suicide with a broken glass.

According to TMZ, sources close to them revealed that he indeed took his own life even though his parents are of a different opinion. The sources also reveal that the method of death was a shard of glass that caused massive bleeding.

The two sources close to TMZ also reports that Avicii broke a bottle and used the glass to inflict the fatal wound. One of the sources says it was a wine bottle.

TMZ also reports that the point of injury was Avicii's neck but another strongly denies that, saying it was his wrist. TMZ also reported that even though they cannot confirm the story, cannot confirm this, but the sources were privy to specific information about Avicii's death.



Swedish Disc Jockey, Avicii, found dead

Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, popularly known as Avicii is dead , his publicist Diana Baron confirmed. He was said to have been found dead on Friday, April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old.

Baron said in a statement, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

He was best known for hit songs like 'Wake Me Up' and 'Levels' - both of which peaked at number one on the Billboard list of top dance club songs.

Avicii, who was twice-nominated for a Grammy Award, released his debut album 'True' in 2013, and it premiered in the top ten in ten different countries.