It's a lovely Wednesday and who else best fits for our woman crush other than the beautiful musical genius, Asa.

Born Bukola Elemide, Aṣa was born in Paris, France to her Nigerian parents. Her family returned to live in Nigeria when she was two.

Asa's venture into music was influenced by musical acts like Erykah Badu, D'Angelo, Raphael Saadiq, Lauryn Hill, Femi Kuti and Angélique Kidjo. She later returned to Paris, twenty years later where her career as an artist began

Asa rose to prominence in 2008 with the release of her singles "Jailer" and "Eye adaba." The reception was massive that by the time her album came out, Aṣa went on to win the prestigious French Constantin Award in 2008, where she was voted best fresh talent of 10 singers or groups by a jury of 19 music-industry specialists in Paris which was followed by many other awards both locally and internationally.

She later released her second album, "Beautiful Imperfection", in October 2010 which had hit songs like "Be My Man."Since Asa rose to the limelight, she has gone to become one of the most sought after artist internationally, with her ability to have sold out concerts outside the shores of Nigeria.