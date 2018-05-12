news

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo will today [May 12] tie the knot with his girlfriend whose name has been giving as Gifty Mawunya Nkornu.

Mr Dumelo has received worldwide congratulations but there's one person who is allegedly furious and mad over the marriage.

She is the ex-girlfriend of the actor who was dumped two weeks ago.

This was made public by an Instagram celebrity by name @ThoseCalledCelebs, who claims to have come by the information after a "dig in" to bring out the "main chick."

The lady is said to be a graduate of Ashesi University and is reportedly angry after Dumelo's wedding became public because she feels "used and deceived."

It has also been revealed that Mr Dumelo has on multiple occasions liked the lady's pictures on Instagram.

Mr Dumelo's wedding is expected to take place at a secret location in Accra today.

His fans have taken to social media to congratulate him