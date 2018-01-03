Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Anita Hughes is perfection in maternity shoot

Anita Hughes 'Omalicha' is perfection in maternity shoot

The media personality released the snaps on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018.

Anita Hughes aka Omalicha glows in maternity shoot play

Anita Hughes aka Omalicha glows in maternity shoot

Anita Hughes aka Omalicha has that healthy about-to-be mummy glow and it shines right through her maternity shoot.

The OAP and media personality is ready to pop and her energy sure is contagious if the maternity photos she just released are anything to go by!

BellaNaija shared the gorgeous snaps and we are loving them!

Rhythm 93.7fm's Omalicha, exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend,  Alex Hughes also known as DJ X-EL on July 16th, 2016, after their traditional marriage took place in Agbor, on July 10th.

African and art-themed, Omalicha looked breathtaking and ready for delivery in the pictures.

See for yourself in the snaps above.

