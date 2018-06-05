Amber Rose goes topless in new raunchy photo!

Amber Rose certainly knows how to get all the attention from the guys and this photo will keep them close to the edges of their seat.
The beautiful model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, where she posted the photo of herself looking dripping hot. Amber Rose in the photo is seen totally topless and also wearing boxing gloves which didn't really do much in hiding her voluptuous body.
Obviously from the caption of the photo, Amber Rose is out there trying to campaign for a certain event and trust with this photo, she sure has got a lot of eyes on it. Amber Rose apparently knows how to get her audience and this she did in this photo.
SLUTWALK 2018: October 6th, 2018 The wait is over! Join me for the 4th annual SlutWalk at Pershing Square in DTLA and get your applications in to reserve your spot as an Intern, Vendor or Sponsor by heading to the #emo#4oCc##Get Involved#emo#4oCd## section of www.amberroseslutwalk.com // I cant wait to see all of my Rosebuds #arsw18
The last time we got to see the model and mother of one show off some skin was back in June 2018 and she sure got the guys at the edges of their seat.
Amber Rose will get the guys drooling as she shares a really dripping hot bikini photo on Instagram. The beautiful mother of one took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself dripping hot in a very revealing bikini.
She went on to caption the photo with a quote, "Don’t you just love my new lamp?! @fashionnova," she wrote.
Amber Rose and 21 Savage have gone their separate ways. Rap-Up reports that Rose has confirmed the reports that she has broken up with the Atlanta rapper. However, according to the reports, a reconciliation is very possible. The model turned mogul said this during an interview with “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on REAL 92.3.