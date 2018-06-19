All you need to know about May D and his baby mama drama

news

We all woke up to a very disturbing video posted on Instagram by May D on Monday, June 18, 2018, where his baby mama was instructing their son to insult him.

It came as a total surprise that we would get to that point where innocent children would be brought into the fights between their parents whose relationships aren't cordial. While all the blame was pointing to his baby mama, we knew there was more to this than meets the eye.

We would love to break down for you guys the drama surrounding the video which broke the Internet over the last 24 hours between May D and his baby mama.

1. The now-famous video

You don't wake up every day to a video of little boy insulting his father on Instagram and when that is the case, all hell breaks loose. This was the situation on Monday, June 18, 2018, when May D shared a video of his son insulting him with his mum at the background giving him instructions to do so. Even though May D didn't say much in the video, he made it known that this video was made over three years ago.

2. The baby mama's version of the story

Just when everyone was apportioning blames on the baby mama for making her son do that, we knew this story had more than the information that had been shared. However, she went on to share more light on the events that led to the release of that video.

According to her, she had severely being battered by May D when she tried to meet him up to take care of their son. She even went as far as releasing photos from the injuries she sustained when she was attacked by the singer. She also revealed that May D threw their son and herself into the streets years ago, rendering them homeless. She also alleged that the singer pushed their son which caused some injuries on the little child.

3. Our thoughts

Like they say, there is always two sides to a story no matter how guilty one party may look. May D might have posted the video to look like the victim and also asking for a pity party. Well, he got it as no one supported the child insulting his father under the tutelage of his mum.

Now, the baby mama shared her own part of the story giving the story a new twist with people now blaming him for maltreating his baby mama and also allegedly inflicting injuries on her and their son. At the end of the day, one thing is very important for celebrity parents to settle their issues outside the eyes of the public especially on social media because at the end we don't really care about your personal life, it's all about the bants for many.