All you need to know about D'banj's son

This house of the Oyebanjos is presently in mourning over the death of D'banj's son, Daniel the 3rd.

A few hours ago, it was announced that D'banj's son had died after an incident which allegedly took place in the house of the singer. Until his untimely death, the birth of Daniel the 3rd indeed revealed a new side to the singer we never saw as we got to see that D'banj was a doting dad.

This isn't one of the stories we would love to do but we want to share with fans all you need to know about the late singer's son.

1. He was born one year ago

After having a very private wedding to his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow in 2016, not many knew the couple was expecting a baby until Dbanj announced the arrival of his son on his Instagram page . The singer took to his Instagram page on Friday, May 26, where he shared a cute picture of his and captioned it with the quote " #KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird ."

2. He had his own Instagram page

We all know how extreme D'banj can be so when he welcomed his first child, we weren't surprised when he opened an Instagram page for the cute boy. He went on to solicit support from fans to follow the little child on his Instagram page ''@danieldthird.'' Trust us guys, that Instagram page has over 15 thousand followers and counting.

3. The famous gold necklace

Hello World A post shared by Daniel D' Third (@danieldthird) on May 27, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

D'banj is known for his fashion prowess which has added to his personality and his successful music career over the last one decade and counting. It was only natural when the singer welcomed his first child that he would initiate him into his exquisite style f dressing.

Just when he announced the birth of his son back in 2017, the singer had already made a customised gold necklace for the baby which got a lot of people talking.

4. The big birthday party

A few weeks ago, Daniel the third turned one and guess who threw a big party to mark the special day? Your guess is as good as mine as we got to see a very excited D'banj together with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow celebrate their son . D'banj took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 20, 2018, where he shared a photo of his son, wife and himself all looking really cute.

5. His untimely death

We all woke up on Monday, June 25, 2018, to read and hear of the sad passing away of D'banj's son . Reports have it that he drowned in the swimming pool which is located in the residence of the singer. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

D'banj who is currently in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."