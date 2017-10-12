Chime is the third friend of Davido that was found dead in the car with DJ Olu on Saturday 7, 2017.

He was a close friend to late DJ Olu and also his business partner. It was reported that there were hard drugs found in the car where his body and that of DJ Olu were found dead.

We take a look five things you need to know about the late Chime.

1) Chime and DJ Olu were childhood friends in Ibadan. They attended the same primary school, Oritamefa Baptist School. After years of not seeing each other, they reunited on social media.

2) Chime was musically talented. He was in the school choir and used to play the drums.

3) He attended the University of Lagos before he dropped out.

4) Chime and DJ Olu were business partners. They were into real estate and petroleum.

5) He shared a flat with DJ Olu at the very expensive Banana Island.

The police commissioner of Lagos state command says that the initial autopsy has been carried on DJ Olu and Chime but the pathologist said there is a need for additional confirmation before he comes out with the final autopsy.