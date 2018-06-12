Pulse.ng logo
All the times Chika Ike treated herself to exotic vacations

Pulse List All the times Chika Ike treated herself to exotic vacations

Ike may or may not have shared every single vacation trip with us, but we can at least, gloss over the ones she did share.

  Published:
Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(Instagram/ChikaIke)
By now, you must know that Chika Ike does not mice when it comes to pampering herself.

At different times over the years, she has treated us to photos of herself from exotic locations, known and unknown to us.

ALSO READ: Have you seen this stunning portrait of actress?

Ike may or may not have shared every single vacation trip with us, considering how she was dragged in 2014 for showing off her luxury lifestyle, but we can at least, gloss over the ones she did share.

So we decided to put together all the times this Nollywood actress has thrilled us with vacation photos that had us drooling and dreaming.

1) That 2014 Dubai trip that had fans green with envy

Chika Ike visited the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi in 2014 and was lodged at Emirates Palace Hotel, which is the most expensive palace in the world. Room rates range from $5,000 to $17,000 a night, depending on the suite.

Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

(pulse)
Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

(pulse)

 

Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

(pulse)
Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

(pulse)
Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

Chika Ike visits Dubai in 2014

(pulse)

 

After sharing photos of herself visiting historic sites and going on shopping sprees, while showing off the price tags, Ike was bound to be dragged for showing of the largess of her trips.

It didn't stop her from having the time of her life however.

2) Chika Ike and mum vacation in Dubai in 2015

Chika Ike who has revealed on several occasions that she is close to her mum, took her on vacation to Dubai, back in 2015.

Chika Ike and mum

Chika Ike and mum

(instagram)
Chika Ike and her mum vacation in Dubai

Chika Ike and her mum vacation in Dubai

(pulse)

 

This turned out to be a wise move, as she later lost her mum in 2016, barely a year after their trip together.

3) A follow up Dubai trip in May 2016

"Hello Dubai.... I'm back."

This was the caption that went with the stunning vacation photos she shared from this particular trip.

Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(Pulse)
Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(instagram)
Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(instagram)

 

Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(instagram)

 

4) Chika Ike visits New York in August 2016

In the same year, Chika Ike shared photos from her trip to New York City, in the U.S. She made sure to note that she went sightseeing as well as shopping, which is pretty much what you do when on vacation.

Chika Ike on vacation

Chika Ike on vacation

(Instagram)
Chika Ike New York Vacation

Chika Ike New York Vacation

(pulse)

 

Chika Ike New York Vacation

Chika Ike New York Vacation

(pulse)
Chika Ike New York Vacation

Chika Ike New York Vacation

(pulse)

 

5) That Chika Ike's pre-birthday vacation to Greece

Yup, the Nollywood actress treated herself to vacation in Greece.

Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(Instagram)
Chika Ike in Greece

Chika Ike in Greece

(pulse)

 

Chika Ike in Greece

Chika Ike in Greece

(pulse)
Chika Ike in Greece

Chika Ike in Greece

(pulse)

 

6) And Chika Ike's latest vacation photos says it all.....

Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(instagram)
Chika Ike flaunts hot bikini bod

Chika Ike flaunts hot bikini bod

(instagram)
Chika Ike flaunts hot bikini bod

Chika Ike flaunts hot bikini bod

(instagram)

 

Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(instagram)
Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(instagram)

 

She is one hell of a baller!

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

